Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size Worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027 At a CAGR of 7.9% - Emergen Research

Clinical Perinatal Software Market Size USD 212.6 Million in 2019

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The clinical perinatal software is observing high demand attributed to growing birth rates. Perinatal care emphasizes less on the identification of the early health issue symptoms of babies and more on addressing those health issues, which comprise postpartum depression and shaken baby syndrome, among others that the mother and baby might face may face during birth time or before/after it.

New genomic technology is of immense significance in transforming perinatal screening, and hence propel the demand for clinical perinatal software. Pregnant women, at present, are able to get the babies screened for any chromosomal disorders, including Down syndrome, deploying a novel blood test to assess placenta DNA.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the signing of a collaborative partnership contract with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, for the sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the US.

Integrating clinical perinatal software with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals and maternity clinics aids in the reduction of duplicate data-entry and improve patient medical information providing an enhanced information management compliance continuum. Also, it integrated clinical perinatal software offers benefits such as real-time visibility, decreased IT costs, user-centric innovation, and lower customer churn.

Cloud-based deployment offers improved integrations with other software as a service offering. It saves the cost that would have to spend in purchasing a software/server in an on-premise deployment. Moreover, cloud-based deployment provides the flexibility to be able to scale your SaaS use up and down based on specific needs.

Clinical perinatal software helps in workflow management to streamline and expedite internal processes by decreasing manual entry and handling of errors, leading to reduced errors and improved output, and greater productivity.

Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Overview of the Clinical Perinatal Software Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Clinical Perinatal Software industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Clinical Perinatal Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Clinical Perinatal Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising average maternal age

4.2.2.2. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.3. Rising deployment of IT in healthcare sector

4.2.2.4. Growing birth rates

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Concerns related to patients’ data security

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Continued…

