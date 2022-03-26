Specialty Enzymes Market Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research

The global specialty enzymes market is expected to reach a market size of USD 8.21 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.0% in 2028

Emergen Research latest document, titled 'Global specialty enzymes market - Forecast to 2028,' is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Specialty Enzymes market. The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest Specialty Enzymes market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Specialty Enzymes industry entails useful insights into the estimated Specialty Enzymes market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Specialty Enzymes Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Specialty Enzymes market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Specialty Enzymes market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Specialty Enzymes industry entails useful insights into the estimated Specialty Enzymes market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution network such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcomes in the near future. .

The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Specialty Enzymes industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario.Advancements in green chemistry supplements and increasing investment in the biotechnology sector are some of the key factors supporting growth of the global specialty enzymes market currently. Rising prevalence of digestive enzyme disorders among the growing global population is another factor contributing to steady and increasing growing demand for specialty enzymes from pharmaceutical industries.

Specialty Enzymes Market Size – USD 4.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends – Increasing usage of microorganisms in the production of specialty enzymes .Increasing applications of specialty enzymes in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and for diagnostics, therapeutics, and research & development activities are factors driving global market growth

Pharmaceutical industries are increasingly utilizing microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and actinomycetes to produce larger quantities of enzymes as these are more cost-effective. Advancements in molecular biology techniques have resulted in increasing utilization of microorganisms to produce high-quality enzymes for industrial applications.

In September 2019, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Conagen, which is a research leader in the field of biotechnology. The partnership is expected to help BASF SE provide natural vanillin, which is an aroma ingredient with highest demand in the market.

Microorganisms segment accounted for largest market share of 2020. Low production costs of specialty enzymes, which are obtained from microbial sources, is contributing significantly to rising demand for microorganisms in the production of specialty enzymes.

Segmental Analysis

The global Specialty Enzymes market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Specialty Enzymes sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players in the market include BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, Roche Holding AG, DuPont, Codexis, Dyadic International, Inc., Advanced Enzyme, Amano Enzyme, Sanofi, and Biocatalysts Ltd.

Regional Analysis of the Specialty Enzymes Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Pharmaceutical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Increasing applications of specialty enzymes among pharmaceutical industries is expected to continue to support growth of the global specialty enzymes market during the forecast period.

Polymerases & nucleases segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the specialty enzymes market in 2020. Increasing usage of polymerases and nucleases enzymes in advanced biotechnology applications such as DNA amplification and DNA sequencing is expected to drive support revenue growth of the polymerases & nucleases enzymes segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global specialty enzymes market in 2020. High prevalence of digestive disorders among the growing global population in countries in the region is driving demand for specialty enzymes.

Emergen Research has segmented the global specialty enzymes market on the basis of source, application, type, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Plants

Microorganisms

Animals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Biotechnology RD

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostic

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Proteases

Polymerases nucleases

Carbohydrase

Lipases

Other enzymes

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

