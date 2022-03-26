Industrial Adhesives Market Is Growing & Set To Experience A Significant Growth Of 6.3% CAGR From 2020 To 2027

Industrial Adhesives Market Size

Surge in demand from the packaging industry and growth of the automotive industry in developing regions drive the global industrial adhesives market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand from the packaging sector and rise of the automotive industry in developing countries fuel the global industrial adhesives market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. Manufacturing activities of industrial adhesives have been hindered due to lockdown imposed by many countries. In addition, supply chain has been disrupted to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the report, the global industrial adhesives industry garnered $39.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $54.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The industrial adhesives market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the industrial adhesives market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the industrial adhesives market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The vinyl segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the global industrial adhesives market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is This is attributed to rising demand from packaging sector because of its properties such as high adhesion towards various substrates, non-toxic, and ecofriendly nature, and others.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2027. In addition, this region is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global industrial adhesives market analyzed in the research include 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Jowat SE, Parker Hannifin Corp, Wacker Chemie AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, and Delo.

