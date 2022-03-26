PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERT EDDY ANDREWS TO TOUR EUROPE IN 2023!
EINPresswire.com/ -- In this challenging world, public safety has never been more important. Effective planning, research, networking, and operations are crucial to the success of countless organisations across the globe, and leading public safety expert Eddy Andrews is excited to confirm that he will be heading to Europe in 2023 for a comprehensive seminar tour.
If the last few years have shown us anything, it is the importance of public safety. From the global pandemic to the increase in emergencies from manmade disasters and natural catastrophes, the world is ever-evolving.
No one understands how crucial public safety is, more than Eddy Andrews. With over 45 years of experience working across the military and business sectors, he is one of the world’s most recognised and respected public safety professionals.
He has seen the many challenges that are facing businesses and organisations across the globe and understands exactly what is required to ensure that individuals remain safe. Alongside this, he is also an experienced business owner, project manager, and business developer, and he will be utilising all of this experience when he heads to Europe for a captivating seminar tour in 2023.
The 12-date tour will be taking in countries across the continent and will be open to all businesses, organisations and individuals. Alongside discussing the many issues that face the world of public safety in this modern world, he will also be discussing his incredible career as well as sharing his tips and tricks to stand out from the crowd and succeed.
Further information about the tour will be unveiled shortly, with tickets for the Eddy Andrews 2023 European tour set to go on sale later this year.
Speaking ahead of the tour, Eddy Andrews added, “I am excited to be heading to Europe for this new tour. Public safety has never been more vital, and there are steps that everyone from individuals and organisations can be doing to improve the situation in the world today as well as prepare for the future.
The 12-date tour will see me travelling across Europe, speaking with business owners, entrepreneurs, and organisations to understand the challenges they are facing and the steps they can take to transform public safety.”
For more information about Eddy Andrews and the wide range of services that he offers, visit https://eddyandrews.com.au/.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
