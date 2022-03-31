Advantage Foundry Network Announces Jonathan Daniels as CEO Concierge
Accomplished Network Achieves Significant Milestones in its Second Year
After starting and running a successful business in a foreign country, I can attest that a great international network brings more value than can be calculated.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Foundry Network LLC (AFN), an exclusive global CEO membership network, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Daniels has joined as the company's new CEO Concierge.
Daniels’ background consists of nineteen years of executive leadership in nonprofit and for-profit work across three continents. His experience includes halfway house, tsunami relief, anti-human trafficking work in Southern Asia, and building a $30 million sales office for a multinational seafood company in Paris, France. His partnerships with CEOs continue to expand across the globe with AFN.
“After starting and running a successful business in a foreign country, I can attest that a great international network brings more value than can be calculated,” said Daniels. “Because I’ve experienced this first hand, it is an honor to present this opportunity to other CEOs and celebrate their growth with them.”
With a network of over 2,800 CEOs representing 127 countries and over industry 100 sectors, AFN hosts over 150 highly interactive CEO Roundtables, workshops, webinars each year with world-renowned speakers, experts, and authors on critical topics relevant to CEOs today such as cybersecurity, talent retention, corporate culture, leadership, digital disruption, and more. In addition, AFN's confidential peer-to-peer groups assist CEOs in their challenges and foster opportunities, and their strategic partnerships with organizations such as The CEO Forum Group and Center Maryland provide additional resources to their CEO community. All of which are significant accomplishments as AFN celebrates its second anniversary.
With such exponential growth, AFN recognized that a CEO Concierge would best serve the CEOs within the network with a direct liaison to help facilitate specific needs and requests while providing a concierge experience.
"Jonathan is engaging and service-oriented, and so is perfect as our CEO Concierge," said Stephen Kuhn, Chairman at AFN. "His experience as a CEO and ability to cultivate long-lasting relationships will help AFN achieve our strategic growth goals in 2022 and beyond."
Additionally, Daniels will be encouraging CEOs within the network to pursue new opportunities, perspectives, and collaborations. With an emphasis on building genuine relationships, Daniels’ availability and reach extend across the globe, a key point of differentiation for AFN and benefit for its members.
About Advantage Foundry Network LLC
Advantage Foundry Network is a professional premium membership organization for CEOs to connect with a curated community of their peers, creating meaningful and profitable connections enhanced by AFN's proprietary AI and analytics.
