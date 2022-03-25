New Brunswick population reaches 800,000

CANADA, March 25 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – New Brunswick population has topped 800,000 according to Statistics Canada.

“This is a significant moment for our province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Our population growth strategy is exceeding expectations. We are experiencing higher immigration levels and positive interprovincial migration.”

According to Statistics Canada, New Brunswick’s population has grown by more than 40,000 over the past five years, including an increase of 15,000 people over the last 12 months. The province is experiencing the highest rate of population growth since 1976.

“As our population grows, our economy will grow along with it,” said Higgs. “A growing economy will give us a greater tax base and that will allow us to provide better health care, education and social services, along with better roads, bridges and infrastructure. Overall, we’ll build an even better New Brunswick.”

Higgs said reaching 800,000 residents is also a strong indicator of a healthy economy that has bounced back to exceed its pre-pandemic level.

“People are looking at New Brunswick in a new light,” he said. “Our province has much to offer and people are taking notice and taking advantage of the opportunities they see here.”

