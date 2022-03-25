Registration is Open for Char Champion
LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Char Champion™ is proud to announce that registration is open for the global online Competition. Cooks worldwide will compete for a customized Yoder Smokers Cimarron Trailer valued at $18,000, a VIP experience for two at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, a feature on the cover of Barbecue News Magazine, and a cash prize of $5,000.
The Competition celebrates outdoor cooking enthusiasts—from backyard burger flippers to professional pitmasters.
Chef Terry “BBQ Daddy” Matthews, a winner on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and owner of a successful catering business, will be hosting the Competition.
YouTube sensation and cookbook author “Cowboy” Kent Rollins will also be contributing to the hosting duties. Rollins has made numerous television appearances, including the Food Network's Throwdown! with Bobby Flay where he beat Flay with his chicken fried steak.
Headlining sponsors for the Competition are Yoder Smokers, contributor of the grand prize customized smoker trailer, and American Royal, contributor of the VIP experience for two at the World Series of Barbecue—including a place at open-seat judging and attendance at an exclusive private party. Yoder Smokers manufactures American-made barbecue grills and smokers, both for competitions and backyards. American Royal—a non-profit organization—aims to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and agriculture events.
Additional sponsors include iconic Kansas City barbecuers, Jack Stack Barbecue, and Kent Rollins’ lifestyle brand of cookware and cowboy-themed apparel.
The Char Champion Competition supports James Beard Foundation’s mission to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture while pushing for new standards in the restaurant industry to create a future where all have the opportunity to thrive. Char Champion, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to the James Beard Foundation.
Visit https://charchampion.com to register today.
Char Champion Support
Char Champion, LLC
hello@charchampion.com