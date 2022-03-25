Tools for Life, Georgia's Assistive Technology Act Program Now Demonstrates Toothbrush Pillow
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools for Life, Georgia's Assistive Technology Act Program, lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Tools for Life's, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
Tools for Life, Georgia's Assistive Technology Act Program, is dedicated to increasing access to and acquisition of assistive technology (AT) devices and services for Georgians of all ages and disabilities so they can live, learn, work and play independently and with greater freedom in communities of their choice.
Tools for Life now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the AT Demonstration & loan program. Georgia's AT Tools for Life is a state and federally funded program that provides assistive technology services statewide to people of all ages and abilities providing device demonstration, short-term device loans, and reutilization of assistive technology.
According to CDC.gov 4 percent of Illinois adults have a self-care disability, 14 percent with mobility disability, and 7 percent have an independent living disability. Independent living is described as serious difficulty doing errands alone, such as visiting a doctor's office and self-care is difficulty dressing or bathing.
Funding for Tools for Life is available through a government-sponsored program called Assistive Technology Act Programs (ATAP), administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS works through various state agencies that work closely with individual users impacted by disabling conditions.
The Assistive Technology Industry Association (ATiA) defines Assistive technology (AT) is any item, piece of equipment, software program, or product system that is used to increase, maintain, or improve the functional capabilities of persons with disabilities.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 32 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/ or call 623.444.2985
Anthem Pleasant
Anthem Pleasant
