New youth champions trained to fight racism and discrimination

Students from high schools and universities from Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States of America participated in-person at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. Students also connected online from Argentina, Austria, Egypt, France, Italy, Kenya, Lebanon, Mongolia, Philippines, Spain, Sweden, Thailand and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Gabriela Ramos, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences, opened the Master Class with a powerful call to action: