Sites by Sara Earns BBB Accreditation
BBB accreditation means that Sites by Sara is honest, responsive, and takes extra steps to safeguard clients' privacy and provide a positive experience.
We are honored to receive this important accreditation. Integrity in our code and in our dealings has always been a guiding force for us since opening our doors in 2007.”MURRAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sites by Sara in Salt Lake City has been working diligently to provide full-service web solutions for all your business needs and is pleased to announce that they have met all Better Business Bureau standards and are now an Accredited Business.
— Sara Lambrinos, Owner of Sites by Sara
Earning a “stamp of approval” from the Better Business Bureau shows dedication and determination when it comes to your product and providing the best experience for your clients. The BBB is a private, non-profit organization that strives to promote an ethical marketplace by holding businesses and organizations to a Code of Business Practices. This code includes certain standards regarding ethical business practices surrounding advertising, selling, customer experiences, and more.
Being BBB-approved is an honor that not all businesses receive. This accreditation shows that the company is honest, responsive, involved with its customers, and takes extra steps to provide a positive experience and safeguard the privacy of its consumers. To gain the approval of the BBB, businesses must establish and maintain a positive track record by following ethical advertising and selling practices. They must be transparent about the nature, location, and ownership of the business. They must strive to respond to and resolve disputes quickly and fulfill all commitments that are made. Being a BBB-approved business provides peace of mind to everyone that does business with Sites by Sara.
Sites by Sara is passionate about providing its clients with the best service in website design and management. They have built their reputation on a belief in mutual respect, quality, integrity, and providing their clients with outstanding results when it comes to growing a web presence.
In addition to being named an accredited organization by the Better Business Bureau, Sites by Sara has been busy building a presence within the website industry and has received multiple awards. These awards include:
• Top Web Design and Development awards by UpCity and AppFutura
• Best Social Media Marketing Agencies in Salt Lake City by DesignRush and Expertise
• SEOlium ranked them in the top 11 agencies and web designers
• The Manifest ranked them number 10 on the Top Web Development Companies in Salt Lake City
• CorporateVision named them the Best Full-Service Web Design & Marketing Agency
• DesignRush named them in the Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Salt Lake City
• Top Software Developers in 2021 by Techreviewer
Being accredited by the Better Business Bureau is another way to show that the business is dedicated to integrity with the intent to do what is reasonably expected in ethical business practices.
