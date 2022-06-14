Submit Release
Gentle Procedures Vasectomy Clinic in Penrith Offers State-of-the-Art Facilities At Its New Kingswood Address

virtually painless and convenient vasectomy experience for Sydney men

Penrith Kinsgwood Vasecomy Clinic

Penrith Clinic

New address improves access and enables Gentle Procedures Vasectomy Clinic to better serve its patients in the Greater Western Sydney region.

We are extremely proud to move into our new location. The new and modern facility with private surgical rooms will allow us to increase patient access to the no-scalpel method of vasectomy. ”
— Dr. Naresh Parajuli
KINGSWOOD, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures Sydney, the dedicated provider of no-scalpel, single-puncture, minimally invasive vasectomy, announces the new location of its Penrith clinic in the western Sydney suburb of Kingwood. In addition to this new address in Penrith, Gentle Procedures Sydney also serves patients from all over New South Wales and beyond with clinic locations in Parramatta & Narellan.

Gentle Procedures Sydney offers a world-class vasectomy procedure with limited wait times for an appointment. With the No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) and skin glue closure, this procedure is simple and comfortable. The cost is also quite favourable compared to other contraceptive methods – given that it is a one-time expenditure, paid in part by Medicare.

The new location offers new, state-of-the art facilities to better overall customer experience for patients looking for simple, quick and virtually painless vasectomy in a dedicated clinic setting. The new clinic's close proximity to A9 and A44 highways as well as the Kingswood train station, improves access and benefit patients from all over Metro Sydney.

Dr. Parajuli is a Fellow of Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, and an accredited Procedural Doctor. He specialises in ‘No Scalpel Vasectomy’ and has become very popular in Sydney as a Vasectomist. He currently runs three Vasectomy clinics in Sydney located in Penrith, Parramatta and Narellan.

Gentle Procedures Vasectomy Sydney is a leader in the provision of no-scalpel vasectomy in NSW and Australia, and is part of the global network of Gentle Procedures Clinics, with affiliated doctors in the UK, Ireland, Canada, and the USA. The globally reputed Dr. Neil Pollock is counted among the founders and board members.

Contact Gentle Procedures Vasectomy Sydney directly to schedule a no-scalpel vasectomy appointment.

Dr. Naresh Parajuli
Gentle Procedures Vasectomy Clinic Sydney
+61 490 813 714
