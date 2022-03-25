InnoVent Pins to Debut at Plastics Technology Expo 2022
InnoVent Technology aims to solve one problem that has been plaguing injection molders for as long as there has been an injection molding industry: gas traps.
InnoVent Pins please customers by going green while simultaneously eliminating gas trap-related scrap, cutting energy costs, making recycled resins more viable, and increasing profits.”USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From medical supplies to agricultural components to household goods, there is a vast spectrum of products that are manufactured with injection molding technology. However, the injection molding industry has long been characterized by excessive waste and inefficiencies that drag down its efforts to go green and improve revenue. Now, one company is working to completely revolutionize the industry with its new innovation—InnoVent Technology.
— Jason Murphy, Owner
InnoVent Technology, developed by Next Chapter Manufacturing, aims to solve one problem that has been plaguing injection molders for as long as there has been an injection molding industry: gas traps. When molten resins are injected into the mold cavity, air can easily become trapped inside the mold. The trapped air can then become compressed. This is associated with a sharp rise in temperature that damages the material and can even damage the mold itself. Gas traps frequently cause cosmetic defects to the product, and functional or mechanical defects can also occur. As a result, the defective product is scrapped.
High scrap rates are not uncommon in the industry. The problem is becoming worse as injection molders turn to recycled resins, which are gassier than virgin resins. Not only does this cause wastefulness and hamper the industry’s efforts to go green, but it also results in steep financial losses. One custom injection molder using a four-cavity mold for 500,000 shots per year with an 8% scrap rate could lose $1 million-plus per year because of gas traps.
However, Next Chapter Manufacturing has found the solution. The company has poured countless hours of meticulous engineering into the design of its InnoVent Pins, which allow injection molders to vent the part, not the line. These InnoVent Pins are capable of venting 10 to 15 times more gas than traditional ejector pins without clogging, and without requiring excessive maintenance and quality control investments.
InnoVent Technology is hot swappable with standard ejector pins, and making the switch to InnoVent does not require any mold modifications. Even with abrasive resins, InnoVent Pins inflict noticeably less wear and tear on the mold compared to conventional ejector pins. Furthermore, not all of the standard pins in a mold require replacement. For a simple mold, just one InnoVent Pin is all that’s needed. A complex mold that ordinarily requires 100 standard pins only needs two to three InnoVent Pins.
Jason Murphy of Next Chapter Manufacturing stated that the company intends to revolutionize the injection molding industry with InnoVent Technology. “Compared to standard pins, our InnoVent Pins offer so many advantages that any injection molder using them will instantly gain a significant competitive advantage in the field,” he said. Murphy went on to note that, “InnoVent Pins offer the opportunity to please customers by going green while simultaneously eliminating gas trap-related scrap, cutting energy costs, making recycled resins more viable, and increasing profits.”
Next Chapter Manufacturing plans to debut its InnoVent Technology at the upcoming Plastics Technology Expo 2022 in Rosemont, IL. Attendees can stop by Booth 1119 to explore the newest advancements in mold venting and cooling for themselves.
###
