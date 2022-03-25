Dallas Cancer Survivor Fights to Win With PUSH Clothing Line for Fellow Patients

PUSH Collection PUSH Collection Sportswear PUSH Cancer Survivor Show Collection

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cervical cancer survivor Ann Williams is a fighter. In her own words, “I pledged an oath to PUSH (Persevering, Uplifting, Surviving, Healers) no matter what. Being drafted into this war was a choice but fighting with every ounce of my spirit was and still is. We soldier on ... We PUSH forward.” Ms. Williams is on a mission to make more people aware of this formidable enemy and to hopefully one day deliver it a fatal blow.

The creation of her new clothing line for cancer survivors, Push Collection Incorporated, is a testament to her unwavering tenacity. No one is an island, and Ann is not doing this alone. She has garnered the help of CEO Tenna Watkins and gifted designer Jason Ray to complete the vision. Push Collection Incorporated is a Black woman-owned entrepreneurship which produces custom designed shoes and clothing for cancer patients of all ages, men, women, and children. Knowing the special needs survivors have, Ann fashioned her garments and shoes, especially for them.

According to the American Cancer Society, African Americans have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival. In fact, Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial/ethnic group for most cancers in the U.S.

On March 25, 2021, Push Collection Incorporated launches their first dynamic selection. Each month will highlight different shades that correspond to the cancer awareness color of the month. There are 27 shades in total. April is Battle Blue for colon month and United Ribbon that represents all cancers. Next month they will release three more colors for head and neck cancer, testicular cancer, and esophageal cancer.

The incredibly unique footwear, made with a triple layer gel insole specifically designed for cancer patients and survivors, gives adequate foot support and extreme comfort.

To purchase your items or for more information, please go to: www.pushcollections.com or Phone: 972-430-2980