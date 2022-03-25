BC Asset Management Company Acquires 40-Unit Apartment Building in Downtown Chilliwack

The company plans to improve and redevelop the highly sought-after property.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CWI Columbia Management is pleased to announce it has acquired a highly sought-after apartment building in downtown Chilliwack, The Whitesands Village.CWI Columbia Management is an asset management company located in beautiful British Columbia. The company specializes in commercial property acquisition and management, focusing on the selected commercial opportunities including multifamily apartment buildings. By acquiring properties with great potential, and providing value added project management, the company is able to create great return on the project, while offering a full range of services for real estate asset management. Additionally, the company works with partners to create optimized asset appreciation.In the company’s recent news, CWI Columbia Management has acquired The Whitesands Village, a 40-unit apartment building in the downtown area of Chilliwack, British Columbia. The building is within walking distance to the city centre, as well as Corbould Village, a property CWI Columbia Management purchased in 2018.“With the same repeatable business model, CWI Columbia Management is going to improve the building condition, add washers and dryers in the selected rental units, enhance the property security, and focus on tenant management,” says Bill Mitsui, co-founder of CWI Columbia Management. “The project’s annual income could be increased from $415,000 to $627,000 in a short 5 years, with the potential for an additional $212,000 in annual income, which would equate to a $5M equity increase based on a 4% cap rate for commercial property. It could also be a 140% increase on the equity with a down payment of 3.5M.”To address concerns brought on by the ongoing pandemic, CWI Columbia Management will continue to offer financial help to the tenants in the building throughout the year. This will be another great contribution to the local communities who are struggling during this tumultuous time.For more information about CWI Columbia Management, please visit https://cwicm.com/ About CWI Columbia ManagementCWI Columbia Management is a reputable asset management business located in British Columbia, Canada. The company’s experienced and diverse team includes engineers, property managers, and asset managers with experience in various industries. With the increasing demands, the company provides partners a bridge between investment needs and projects. Through continuous enhancement of the company's repeatable business model, the company has experienced a steady, yet rapid, growth since inception.Focusing on apartment building opportunities in the Greater Vancouver area, CWI Columbia Management provides improvement and management with projects that have positive cash flow and great potential for future development. The company's success comes from hands on property management and its core business is based on long-term growth with the local communities.