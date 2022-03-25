One Click SEO, a leader in search engine optimization, has achieved Google Partner status
Vibol Tan, One Click SEO's pay-per-click Manager has passed all of the requirements for One Click SEO to become a certified Google PartnerUSA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Click SEO, a leader in digital marketing and search engine optimization, has recently achieved 2022 Google Partner status by completing the necessary requirements to become a Google Partner.
Becoming a Google Partner displays proficiency with Google Ads ensuring a high level of expertise in the ability to maximize campaign success and drive client growth.
Google Partners are recognized for maximizing campaign success for clients, driving client growth by maintaining clients’ campaigns, and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise with certifications.
Although One Click SEO is predominantly an SEO agency, they augment many of their digital strategies with paid Google and Facebook advertising for generating immediate website traffic and lead generation.
Google Partner companies have passed the required Google Ads product certification exams, and they stay up to date with the latest product information as well as proven to be responsible for specific amounts of efficient ad spend. To become a Google Partner, an agency must deliver solid overall ad revenue for their clients while adhering to all of Google’s requirements.
Vibol Tan, One Click SEO’s pay-per-click Manager, was the team member that took the time to pass all of the requirements to become a Google Partner. Vibol has been employed with One Click SEO for 1 year and creates, manages and maintains all of One Click SEO's Google PPC ad campaigns.
The founder of One Click SEO, Dean Cacioppo, was quoted as saying:
"Although we have been creating and managing Google Ads for over 15 years, we have never taken the time to become an official Google Partner until now. We understand that many potential clients look for the Google Partner badge as insurance of competency and we felt that although we had the experience, we did not have the certification. We are very proud of Vibol Tan, our PPC Manager, in his skills and determination to pass all of the tests and other requirements to become an official Google Partner."
One Click SEO has built their reputation on providing results for our clients in the online space while providing honest advice to their clients in the ever changing world of digital marketing. With the Google Partner badge, One Click SEO can now show proficiency to potential clients and not have to rely on our many reviews and awards.
About One Click SEO
One Click SEO is a digital marketing agency, specializing in real estate SEO with clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. With over two decades of delivering enterprise level search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, implementation and results for small and medium sized businesses. One Click SEO has specialties in the most challenging online business verticals including real estate, medical and local service providers.
