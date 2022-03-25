Pennsylvania US Senate candidate Everett Stern to run as an Independent.
Alarmed by the rise of right-wing extremism in the GOP
I stand for promoting justice, fighting corruption, and holding people accountable and I can no longer do that in the GOP”WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everett Stern has switched his party affiliation from Republican to Independent for his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania. “I no longer in good faith, can run as a Republican candidate seeing where the party is headed,” said Stern. He is particularly alarmed by the rightward shift of the party, the influence of right-wing extremism by the likes of General Flynn and the behavior and nature of former President Trump.
— Everett Stern
“I think that many traditional Republicans are unhappy with the direction the party is going in. I can offer them an alternative. I stand for promoting justice, fighting corruption, and holding people accountable and I can no longer do that in the GOP. My number one goal is protecting Democracy and the rule of law. I believe the best way to do this is as an Independent” said Stern.
He recently appeared before the January 6 Committee to testify about a General Flynn inspired extortion plot, reported in the New York Times and the Guardian publications. Stern who is the owner of a Private Intelligence Agency, Tactical Rabbit was approached to find compromising information on Pennsylvania US Senator Pat Toomey and Pennsylvania Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick to pressure them to support for an audit to bolster Trump’s discredited charges that Biden’s win was fraudulent.
Stern initially came to public attention as a whistleblower in the HSBC money laundering scandal that resulted in a $1.9 billion fine by regulators, the largest fine in American banking history. His story was covered in Rolling Stone and by Netflix. He has previously run as a candidate for the US Senate in Pennsylvania.
He plans to run a grass roots campaign making speeches and social media presentations, that he will finance through donations his campaign site everettstern.com. "My hope is that my message will result in voters rejecting extremism in all its forms." said Stern.
