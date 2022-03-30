Gaia Technologies Inc. Connecting Homeowners with Handymen through Game-Changing App

The KnockNok app enables homeowners to connect with handymen in innovative ways never seen before

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaia Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its brand-new app that brings homeowners and handymen together in one easy-to-use app - KnockNok.Established in November 2019 and located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Canada, Gaia Technologies is a pioneer in creating an online marketplace for people to trade knowledge and experience. The company strives to gain a global reach and build online communities in which people can interact and support one another.In the company’s latest news, Gaia Technologies has launched an exciting new app that matches homeowners who have various household repair needs with service providers based on their specialty, location, and availability. The app, called KnockNok, is being touted as the ‘Uber model’ in the handymen industry, connecting homeowners and service providers with just a few simple clicks.“For homeowners, by integrating both on-site and online service on one platform, we make the repair process more cost-effective and convenient. For those that offer repair services, we enable them to work remotely and reach customers beyond their local area,” says the operations manager of Gaia Technologies, Hazem Tarawneh. “As of today, over 600 North American technicians and handymen have signed up on our platform to become service providers. Our app has received over 100,000 downloads (Google Play and App Store combined) and has received 4.8/5 stars. We couldn’t be more pleased with this exceptional progress.”One of the KnockNok app’s best features is its simple and engaging interface that is incredibly easy to use. “Users simply select a service category, provide their location info, and then the KnockNok platform will match them with the best service provider in their local area - either for on-site service or video-call,” Tarawneh states. “What distinguishes us from other platforms is that our on-site service booking includes a complimentary 15-minute video call to diagnose and assess the problem; this way, a service provider gets the chance to discuss the problem with the user and provide initial troubleshooting before the visit. Users who prefer to fix the problem themselves but need 1-on-1 guidance can book a video call with a service provider at competitive prices and enjoy significant savings.”“For handymen and technicians, the video call service enables them to provide online diagnosis/guidance to potential worldwide customers, i.e., homeowners, and make income remotely,” Tarawneh continues.Once an agreement between the homeowner and service provider has been made, payment for service booking will be processed after the service is completed and satisfaction is received. In addition, the company provides 24/7 customer support from the minute the booking is placed.The company is also open to partnerships with other businesses in the repair industry to offer its platform and services to their users.For more information about the KnockNok app, please visit https://knocknok-app.com . The app is searchable by its name “KnockNok” and downloadable from App Store and Google Play.About Gaia Technologies Inc.Gaia Technologies is a Canadian-based pioneer creating innovative online marketplaces for consumers and professionals to exchange experience and information. The company’s latest launch, an app called KnockNok, aims to connect people who need home repair services with experienced handymen.