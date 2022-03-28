Pixlr launches two user-friendly Mobile Apps

PIXLR Remove App Store PIXLR Collage for Stories PIXLR Story Templates

Hundreds of free templates, ready-to-use elements and effortless background removed to help users create amazing posts and stories on the go

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), a leading developer of photo editing and design tools today has launched its two user-friendly Mobile Apps; Stories and Remove Background by Pixlr. Stories by Pixlr, a mobile app that allows social media users to create amazing portrait-sized stories while on the go, so they can share them on any disappearing content social media platforms such as Facebook Story and Instagram Story. The new app contains a smart editing tool called Easy Edit which lets any users, even casual content creators, quickly customize their story to their preference such as to upload their own photo, enhance with filters and edit color as well as text.

Ola Sevandersson, CEO of Pixlr said, “With Stories, you don’t need to be a designer to create a beautiful story for Instagram or Tiktok. Thanks to our robust AI system, it makes it easier for users to complete a story in a breeze so they can share amazing moments instantly with friends and family.”

Remove Background is the easiest way for content creators and digital entrepreneurs to remove background from one or multiple photos. Built using Apple technologies like Core ML to deliver blazing fast background, this mobile application will create a cutout for your profile picture, social media post, story, podcast cover, product photography and even for ecommerce use like Shopify, Poshmark, Amazon and Etsy product photos.

This convenient Mobile App can act as a background eraser, which makes it perfect for occasional users and business owners. Its ability to remove, cut out and erase backgrounds will come in handy for every social media user who would want a shorter editing time yet with amazing results.

Both Mobile App; Stories and Remove Background by Pixlr are now available for download at no charge from Apple Store and Google Playstore.

Stories and Remove Background by Pixlr is the first of many apps to refresh Pixlr’s first mobile app. Since its inception in 2008 the Company has been focussing on developing tools for editing and designing contents used on desktops. The rise of casual content across the social media sphere has inspired Pixlr to expand its product line to include more mobile apps and start letting everyone access to an abundance of design resources.

Pixlr is used by nearly 10 million users monthly, with its mobile apps having been downloaded more than 130 million times historically since launch.

Stories by Pixlr available for download on:

iOS - https://apps.apple.com/us/app/stories-by-pixlr/id1584956660

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pixlr.stories

Remove Background by Pixlr available for download on:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/my/app/remove-bg-by-pixlr/id1592957878

Android: COMING SOON



ABOUT PIXLR

Pixlr was introduced to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. Since its acquisition in 2017, Pixlr has been an integral part of the INMAGINE creative ecosystem, which aims to make design easy and accessible to all. Pixlr is a freemium platform leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation. For more information, visit https://pixlr.com/.

ABOUT INMAGINE

INMAGINE is a creative ecosystem powered by design, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to make design smarter, faster and easier for everyone using artificial intelligence and data analytics to simplify the creative process. INMAGINE’s 20-year track record is built on strong value propositions, community focus, and unique insights into the creative industry.

Our primary brands include 123RF.com, Pixlr.com and Designs.ai.

For more information, visit https://www.inmagine.com.

