Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,155 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan. The Modern Self-Portrait. Spazio29 NYC's inaugural event is the art exhibition "The Selfie Series".

Elektra B.Yao

Spazio 29 enters the New York City art scene. Elektra Yao philanthropist and lawyer inaugurates Spazio based in Manhattan in bustling Chelsea

Art illuminates the dark spaces hidden within us.”
— Elektra B. YAO
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea, New York City. Founded by NYC's notable Artist Visa Lawyer Elektra Yao (Yao Law Group PLLC), Spazio29 NYC is the premier arts organization with a focus on art exhibitions, salons, artist critiques, and more. Spazio29 NYC's inaugural event is the art exhibition "The Selfie Series", which examines how one expresses oneself through the "Selfie". Opening night is April 29th, and the exhibition will run for 2 weeks in its Chelsea, NYC gallery location.

Submissions are currently being accepted via email at hello@spazio29nyc.com. Artists, students, and more are encouraged to submit their work. For more information, please visit www.spazio29nyc.com

Elektra Yao
Spazio29
hello@spazio29nyc.com
+1 646-490-8808
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Manhattan. The Modern Self-Portrait. Spazio29 NYC's inaugural event is the art exhibition "The Selfie Series".

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.