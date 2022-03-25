Manhattan. The Modern Self-Portrait. Spazio29 NYC's inaugural event is the art exhibition "The Selfie Series".
Spazio 29 enters the New York City art scene. Elektra Yao philanthropist and lawyer inaugurates Spazio based in Manhattan in bustling Chelsea
Art illuminates the dark spaces hidden within us.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea, New York City. Founded by NYC's notable Artist Visa Lawyer Elektra Yao (Yao Law Group PLLC), Spazio29 NYC is the premier arts organization with a focus on art exhibitions, salons, artist critiques, and more. Spazio29 NYC's inaugural event is the art exhibition "The Selfie Series", which examines how one expresses oneself through the "Selfie". Opening night is April 29th, and the exhibition will run for 2 weeks in its Chelsea, NYC gallery location.
— Elektra B. YAO
Submissions are currently being accepted via email at hello@spazio29nyc.com. Artists, students, and more are encouraged to submit their work. For more information, please visit www.spazio29nyc.com
Elektra Yao
Spazio29
hello@spazio29nyc.com
+1 646-490-8808
