Dairy Flavors Market Growth Sturdy at 5.3% CAGR to Outstrip $ 3547.8 Million by 2027- Says The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Dairy Flavors Market to 2027 –Covid-19 Impact and Analysis by Flavor Type (Butter, Cheese, Cream, Yogurt, Milk, Others); Form (Liquid, Powder, Paste); Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Soups and Sauces, Beverages, Dairy Products, Others), and Geography”.The scope of study involves understanding the factors responsible for the growth of the dairy flavors market along with estimates and forecast of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots significant dairy flavors market players and their key developments. The global dairy flavors market was valued at US$ 2,223.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3,547.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Dairy Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the Dairy Flavors market include Butter Buds Inc, CP Ingredients, Dairy Chem Inc., The Edlong Corporation, Kerry Group, Ornua Co-operative Limited, H.E Stringer Flavours Limited, Synergy flavors, Bluegrass dairy & Food, Inc., Advanced Biotech

Dairy flavors are processed and manufactured from different dairy products such as butter, milk, cheese, cream, yogurt, and others. These flavors are specially designed for the purpose of enhancing the flavor and intensity of dairybased products. Dairy flavors provide an array of flavors like buttery, cheesy, creamy along with other sweet and savory tastes. The consumers increasingly demand them with some specialty dairy products like feta cheese and flavoredyogurt. The manufacturers with the help of these dairy flavors can proffer a complete profile of taste with authentic and mouth-watering flavor to their consumers and that too at reduced manufacturing costs, which is a driving force for the dairy flavors market. The key players of dairy flavors market such as Synergy Flavors, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Kerry Group offer customized solutions to their clients depending upon their application. Themanufacturers of dairy flavors combine the dairy flavors with other natural flavors depending upon the parameters of each product. Altering diets and upsurge in the population are lowering the demand for whole milk and increasing the demand for dairy products and dairy flavors market. Despite the growing trend for healthy living, customers still prioritize taste overthe healthy living and have a weakness for a creamy taste.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for the dairy flavors market, owing to the growing focus of people toward tasty food in developed and developing countries. The consumers are willing to pay higher prices for the dairy flavors products in developed and developing countries such as India, China, and Japan due to growing disposable income among consumers.Expansion and diversification of application base of dairy flavors is driving the growth of APAC dairy flavors market. APAC has become a lucrative region, which has witnessed an increase in the investment among the manufactures related to several industries such as food and beverage, bakery, and confectionary. Moreover, the presence of manufacturers such as Kerry Group and Ornua Co-operative Limited are also creating strong base for the development and growth of the dairy flavor market.

Effect of COVID-19 upon dairy flavors market:

Covid-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, and since then it has spread across the globe at a fast pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths as of April 2020. The Covid-19 outbreak has resulted in severe disruptions to the supply chain leading to the wastage of fresh milk produce across the world. Despite scarcity of food and high demand for dairy produce, a number of farmers are unable to get their produce to the markets owing to supply chain and logistical disruptions. The effect of Covid-19 has been more pronounced on the dairy industry owing to the perishable nature and shorter shelf life of dairy products causing numerous farmers to dump their produce.

Based on product type, the Dairy Flavors market is further bifurcated into natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, sultana, Muscat, and monukka. The sultana segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.Sultana Dairy Flavors are from the large, yellow-green Sultana grapes and are particularly tart and soft. They can be purchased in health-food stores and gourmet shops. Sultanas are more popular in Europe and originated in Turkey.

Based on application, the dairy flavors market is segmented into bakery, confectionery, soups and sauces, beverages, dairy products, and others. In 2018, the beverages segment held the largest share in the dairy flavors market. The demand for dairy flavors in beverages is rising due to various health and nutritional benefits offered by the dairy flavors.The subtle taste of dairy flavors can bring beverages to life by adding richness and texture. They also add cover off- notes or simply depth to a variety of beverages. Different dairy flavors are added in coffee concentrates, chocolate mixes, and sweetness to yogurt-based drinks. Different variety of beverages ranging from vanilla-flavored milk drinks to breakfast drinks with cereals and proteins are prepared using dairy flavors.

Based on geography, the global dairy flavors market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global dairy flavorsmarket in 2018, followed byNorth America andEurope. The region homes a few major players such as Kerry Group and Ornua Co-operative Limited.

