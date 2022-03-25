Vanity Wyze Debut Album, ‘Vanity Before Wyze’ Drops on March 25th
With music as a canvas to project his most personal thoughts into the real world, Vanity Wyze’s debut album is nothing short of a hip-hop and pop masterpiece
Vanity Before Wyze is about personal growth on the road to success and becoming a wiser person. It's also the meaning behind my stage name Vanity Wyze. I'm not the same person I was before.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanity Wyze exploded onto the hip-hop scene with his track ‘I Won’t Miss’ (feat. Sonny King) in recent years. It went on to become a seminal soundtrack feature on NBA 2K, and the music behind the James Harden highlight film of 2021.
Not one to stop and smell the roses, Vanity Wyze quickly follows up with his full-length LP. Both lyrically and musically powerful, ‘Vanity Before Wyze’ sees him deliver his best work yet, with 10-tracks brimming with brilliance and superb collaborations. The LP is being housed on Music For Love International, and drops on 25th March, 2022.
If there’s one central theme that circles around the LP, it’s the encapsulation of Wyze’s come up, his journey, and the moments that have defined his undeniable success.
Expertly produced by Sonny King, who transcends moods, genres, and sounds throughout the LP, the production, lyrics, and themes all exist in perfect harmony throughout the album. Packed with captivating instrumentation, hard-hitting bars, and melodies that no one will be forgetting in a hurry, each track oozes chemistry and offers something different from the last.
From the high-octane, straight-talking vibes of ‘That Life’, to the R&B-saturated, feel-good, and lyrically compelling inclusion of ‘The Wave’, as well as the two superb collaborations with Barbados-based Kristina Murrell, ‘Vanity Before Wyze’, without doubt, showcases Wyze’s versatility as an artist, making it clear for everyone to see why he is destined for the top.
