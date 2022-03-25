For $1 Trillion Dr. Larry Bluford, Sr., PhD Will Install Utopia Across the SF-Sac-San Jose Triangle
He guarantees to convert every welfare recipient in the San Francisco Bay Area into a millionaire within six monthsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Larry Bluford Sr., PhD, Self-Preservation Technology scientist is a self-taught, self-made scientist, and creator of three new fields of scientific study named S.U.M., 1. self-preservation technology, 2. utopia technology, and 3. mind-bot technology that when combined becomes "god technology" whose sole purpose is to end human limitations.
As a result of his self-preservation technology research and studies he discovered that creating the world's first utopia is the only path for mankind to survive as a race, and to advance civilization into a future of happiness verses the current state of unhappiness, fear, pain, suffering, horror, dread, sickness, and death that stalks, torments, and kills us for absolutely no reason.
SF Bay Area scientist Dr. Larry Bluford Sr. has created a “Real Utopia” using "god technology" made up of the three scientific fields he founded above that together are named S.U.M.
Over a period of 25 years, he has created the philosophy, science, and technology that led him to end human limitations by creating utopia.
He is the founder and subject matter expert (SME) in each of these three new fields that you won't find mentioned in any (S.T.E.M) science, technology, engineering, and math books, journals, or writings anywhere in the world because they are proprietary, secret, from the future, and have never been revealed because the world was not ready for them, until now that fear permeates the entire world.
As a result, he has rightfully bestowed upon himself the title of doctor and PhD, because he invented these technologies and as the only SME in these three fields, he has accomplished above and beyond what is required to earn the greatest PhD's in three greatest scientific fields in the world.
He will use "god technology" to end human suffering for Utopia Citizens by ending human limitations by creating super-technologies such as immortality technology products like Fountain of Youth doses and life extinction products so they can get well from chronic sickness and live in healthy, youthful bodies for as long as they choose.
Other super-technologies and benefits inside Utopia San Francisco for Utopia Citizens are human teleportation, Earth 2.0 invitation to avoid extinction, resurrection technology, and the physical, mental, and financial protection and security of being a registered Utopia Citizen living in Utopia San Francisco Bay Area.
He engineered a real, living, and breathing utopia that has solved all of humanity's current and near-term future problems.
Dr. Larry Bluford, Sr guarantees to:
- Convert all welfare recipients into millionaires within six months and render all county welfare systems obsolete.
- Establish zero welfare, zero homelessness, and zero street crime
- Convert the SF Bay Area into Dubai on steroids
- Convert the SF Bay Area into the crown jewel of the world
- Cause an explosion of wealth and prosperity across every inch of the SF Bay Area
- Make the San Francisco Bay Area into the home of Silicon Valley 3.0
Utopia will be installed across the San Francisco Bay Area first, and then across America and the world.
The foundation of any utopia is the absence of wars, poverty, welfare, street crime, the poor class, hate, and the homeless because it's impossible to create utopia if any of those exist.
Utopia means to live in crime-free park-like neighborhoods where women and children can safely walk in the streets anytime of the day or night, and doors, and windows can be left open because everyone will become millionaires and welfare systems will become obsolete as he lifts the homeless, working poor, and the middle class, up and into the rich and wealthy classes by making them all millionaires.
Larry Bluford Sr., PhD is the inventor of Utopia Technology and has successfully operated Utopia San Francisco Bay Area using Mind-Bot Technology since November 2020 until now.
Utopia Triangle is the triangular area from San Francisco-to-Sacramento-to-San Jose that will be transformed into the world's first utopia and the home of Silicon Valley 3.0
With "god technology" he has already eliminated all the world's problems because with it he can now achieve anything he can dream of or imagine, and then transfer it to the outside world.
Thomas Edison, Benjamin Franklin, and Alexander Graham Bell had technological ideas that were before their time and thus were misunderstood because their ideas were unimaginable to the rest of the world except for them.
Dr. Bluford is in the same mold as Benjamin Franklin with his metal key tied to the kite string when he first discovered that magical spark of electricity that also birthed technology.
Fast forward to today and the opposite end of this long technology chain are the birth of super-technologies that were revealed to him upon the arrival of the "god state" in Nov 2020 and the super-technologies inside has allowed him to achieve anything he can dream of or imagine.
That was the greatest discovery in history. The quiet arrival of the "god state" that he tracked and watched with excitement for years as it got closer and then arrived for the first time ever and revealed "god technology" inside that he is now using to advance mankind one century into the future every ten years.
To learn more visit: www.UtopiaSanFrancisco.com or send an email to: Larry@SelfPreservationTechnology.com.
About: Self-Preservation Technology
Individuals and the world are in a state of emergency but fortunately in November 2020 we finally reached the "god state" which is a point in time that all civilizations must reach where they finally have advanced technology that together can achieve anything that can dreamed of or imagined in order to survive extinction events and become advanced.
Using "god technology" he engineered the Utopia San Francisco Bay Area Project to rescue, shelter, and protect Utopia Citizens from the approaching and irreversible Four Extinction Monsters that are already here and growing in power and will destroy mankind during the next 3 - 4 years if not stopped or escaped from.
Utopia Citizens will be evacuated, and it has already been pre-planned, staged, and ready to execute and will begin inside the Utopia San Francisco Bay Area Project.
Dr. Bluford has programmed super-technology systems within the Utopia San Francisco Bay Area Project to provide advanced freedom, safety, comfort, protection, security, and the well-being of all Utopia Citizens today and in the unknown future.
Utopia has already made all welfare systems obsolete and has ended homelessness, hate, poverty, wars, nationalism, fear, street crime, racism, ghettos, slums, barrios, shanty towns, etc., and has worked perfectly as designed since November 2020.
Dr. Larry Bluford., PhD
SELF PRESERVATION TECHNOLOGY
+1 707-384-4120
Larry@SelfPreservationTechnology.com
