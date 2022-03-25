Raisins Market to Outstrip $ 3,191.36 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 4.7 % CAGR - Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Rising application of raisins in food and beverage industryis driving the market growth at CAGR of 4.7% during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Global Raisins Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Product Type (Natural Seedless, Golden Seedless, Black Currant, Sultana, Muscat, and Monukka); Nature(Organic and Conventional), End User (Food Industry, Food Service Provider, and Households), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Online, and Others);”. The global raisins market was valued at US$ 2,216.70million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$3,191.36million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlightskey factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developmentsin the market.

The key players operating in the Raisins market include Akrodria, Geobres, Lion Raisins, Montagu Snacks, Red River Foods, S & B Herbafoods, Sunbeam Foods, Traina Foods, Sunsweet, and Fruits of Turkey

Raisins are dried grapes, and their nutritional content will be similar to that of grapes. Both grapes and raisins are good sources of certain antioxidants; however, raisins contain higher levels of antioxidants than grapes due to the drying process, preserving the antioxidants. Nowadays, consumers are aware of the health benefits offered by raisins. The rising incidence of chronic diseases forces the consumers to include nutrient-rich raisins in their diet. According to the Journal of Nutritional Health, raisins have a significant amount of antioxidant levels and phenol content compared to other popular dried fruits. Raisins are rich in antioxidants such as flavonol glycosides and phenolic acids, and they have a high ORAC value. ORAC stands for oxygen radical absorbance capacity and reflects the antioxidant value of a food. Further, the consumption of raisins helps with digestion. Raisins contain an ample amount of fibers, which swell in the presence of water. It provides a laxative effect on the stomach and aids in relieving constipation.

The interest in innovative bakery and confectionery products is escalating across the globe. Raisins are used as an ingredient for sugar replacement. Dried raisins are widely used in various food products to increase their flavor and nutritional value. Chocolate snacks, bakery products, fruit snacks, and many other products use raisins as an important ingredient. Various food companies are using raisins in their products and are introducing several types of snacks and bakery products consisting of raisins. The bakery industry is a traditional user of dried grapes. Raisins are used as toppings in different bakery products, which add the raisins' essence and good flavor to the particular food product. With the rising flavor inspiration and increasing demand for healthy food ingredients in food products, food companies focus on incorporating healthy foods such as raisins in their final products. In the bakery sector, raisins are used in baked goods to improve their flavor and texture. Incorporating raisins in bakery food products imparts a tangy flavor to these products and enhances their nutritional value. During the last few decades, there has been a remarkable boom in the bakery sector, which has directly raised the demand for raisins among manufacturers in this industry. Product innovation and frequent product launches in the bakery industry have made the raisins market more competitive than earlier, further amplifying market growth. Some recent product launches include organic mini biscuits by Bulgarian company Natur, crispy bread slices with raisins by Polish company Mamut, panettone with raisins and orange peels by Bulgarian company Tims, and biscuits with raisins by Latvian company Dzukija.

The COVID-19 pandemic first began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace worldwide. As of September2020, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food &beverages is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions, such as office and factory shutdowns, and supply chain breaks, as a result of this outbreak.

Based on product type, the raisins market is further bifurcated into natural seedless, golden seedless, black currant, sultana, Muscat, and monukka. The sultana segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019.Sultana raisins are from the large, yellow-green Sultana grapes and are particularly tart and soft. They can be purchased in health-food stores and gourmet shops. Sultanas are more popular in Europe and originated in Turkey.

Based on end user, theraisinsmarketis further segmented intofood industry, food service provider, and households. The food industrysegment accounted for the largest share ofthe market in 2019. Raisins are rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, potassium, manganese, and zinc. Owing to this factor, raisins find its applications in a wide variety of food industry. Smoothies are made using raisins along with banana flakes, oats or corn flakes. It is an amazing blend with excellent taste provided in one glass. Raisins are also used in the making of cake mixes. Many frozen desserts are prepared using raisins such as frozen candies and ice creams. Raisins form a crucial part in the production of breakfast cereals and other fruit-based products.

