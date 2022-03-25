Organic Fertilizers Market is Conjectured to Grow Robustly, Reaching a Total Valuation of US $15.9 Bn by 2030

Organic Fertilizers Market Size

As organic fertilizers are largely imported from regions such as Europe, India, and China, the impact of COVID-19 on these regions hindered the growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the organic fertilizers market is attributed to increase in focus of farmers toward agricultural expansion, increase in productivity and change in attitude toward agriculture as a crucial contributor to the economy. On the other hand, climatic challenges hamper the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for organic fertilizers produces lucrative opportunities.

According to the report, the global organic fertilizers industry was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $15.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The organic fertilizers market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the organic fertilizers market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the organic fertilizers market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The cereal & grains segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than half of the global organic fertilizers market, as they can be cultivated easily and provide high yield. Simultaneously, the fruits & vegetables segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because the demand for fruits and vegetables is large and increasing constantly.

The market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market with a major share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global organic fertilizers market. The same province is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the organic fertilizers market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the organic fertilizers market

Key leading players of the global organic fertilizers market include Bio-Flora (Singapore) PTE Ltd., Alpha BioGreen, Baconco Co., Ltd., Cropmate Fertilizers Sdn Bhd, Cropagro, PT. Jadi Mas - Fertilizers Factory, Revisoil, PT Pupuk Kaltim, SongGianh Corporation, and Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited.

