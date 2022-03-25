Wave and Tidal Energy Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Business Opportunities 2022-2029

Allied Market Research - Logo

Global Market By Type, Technology, End user and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Wave and Tidal Energy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029.” The report has depicts the current key trends, market analysis, competitors’ strategy, and impending market & technology forecast. Moreover, the study also embodies the revenue size, market extent, and growth prospects of the global market in terms of value and major trends at regional level.

Wave energy is defined as the energy of the ocean surface waves, which is captured for electricity generation, desalination, and the pumping of water into reservoirs. Wave and tidal energy are considered to be the most promising green technologies as they generate the most concentrated source of renewable energy. Oceans are an inexhaustible source of clean energy. Therefore, harnessing tidal and wave energy from the ocean surfaces is expected to be the most sustainable source of energy. Wave and tidal energy are the sustainable methods of harnessing energy of oceans for power generation. Countries across the world tend to utilize these forms of renewable energy as these provide a constant and steady source of clean energy. Abundance of ocean surface and energy generation capacity in several nations has promoted governments to pursue ocean energy generation as an important source of their renewable energy in future.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global wave and tidal energy market. This research study includes a qualitative and quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global wave and tidal energy market witnesses highest demand owing to increase in expansion of the projects across countries, which results in massive electricity cost reduction. Moreover, rise in investments and new policies by local governments promotes the technology developers for rapid commercialization of their energy converter devices. The technology development is still in the development phase for both energy forms. This leaves ample scope for new players to enter the market by introducing new and advanced technologies. There is an increased opportunity for the development of tidal stream power plants that are based on new technology. Both the sectors are predicted to witness enormous market growth in terms of their installed capacity and investments.

The global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is classified on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. Based on geography, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Spain, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Top leading companies in the global Wave and Tidal Energy Market is analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile. The key players operating in the global market include Aquamarine Power ltd, Pelamis Wave Power Ltd., Carnegie Wave Energy Ltd., Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., Ocean Renewable Power Company LLC, Tenax Energy, AquaGen Technologies, Atlantis Resources Ltd., S.D.E. Energy Ltd. (WERPO Wave Energy), and Marine Current Turbines Ltd.

Covid-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of COVID-19 affected the global economy severely and the Wave and Tidal Energy Market was also not an exception in this regard. The report includes the COVID-19 impact on the market along with the current stratagems, dynamic slants, lines, and tactics espoused by the major players in the sector. It would further add up value to our clients by offering the much-needed insights on the global spectrum of the market. Apart from showcasing the impact instigated on the market share and size throughout the pandemic, especially during the initial phase, it also focuses on the key strategies implemented by the frontrunners during this crisis. Simultaneously, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs across the world, the market is expected to revive soon and the report also offers the post-COVID-19 impact on the global Wave and Tidal Energy Market.

Wave and Tidal Energy Market

By Type

• Wave Power plants

• Tidal Power Plants

By Technology

• Tidal Stream Generator

• Pendulor Device

• Oscillating Water Columns

• Barrage

• Others (Lagoon and Turbine)

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2022-2029, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped as per key trends and opportunities of the market and presence of major players.

• Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

• Key players of the Wave and Tidal Energy market are also listed.

• This study evaluates value chain to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

• An in-depth analysis of segmentation is provided to elucidate the dominance opportunities.

