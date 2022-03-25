Fertility Services Market Share Is Set For Rapid Growth Rate of 15.5% by 2030

Increase in awareness regarding different infertility treatments, reduction in fertility rate, technological advancements made in the area of assisted

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in awareness regarding different infertility treatments, reduction in fertility rate, technological advancements made in the area of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), and the rise in the number of fertility clinics in the Asia-Pacific region are the factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, most fertility clinics across the region stopped undertaking new cases for a long time affecting the market negatively.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific fertility services market was valued at $4,529.06 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $20,492.95 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13400

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “growth of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market is attributed to increasing prevalence of infertility, an emerging trend of delayed pregnancies among women, technological advancements in ART procedures, a surge in male infertility, and increased incidences of gamete donations. Moreover, rise in the number of people suffering from infertility problems including reduced sperm count or problems in egg/sperm production act as high impact rendering factors for the growth of the fertility services market.”

Fertility services include different procedures used to treat fertility and genetic issues and assist with conception. There are different fertility services known as assisted reproductive technology (ART) methods, helping single parents and couples around the world in bearing a child. The surge in prevalence of delayed pregnancies opted by women and growth in infertility rates across the world drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific fertility services industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the pandemic, egg donation treatments are cancelled and frozen embryos are preserved for later use.

Several ongoing pregnancies are facing struggle due to the disorder caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is hence impacting the fertility services market and in turn, limit the adoption of fertility services in the region.

The pandemic disrupted the patient treatment schedule, due to which the patients have to face uncertainty.

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation, gynaecologists are taking care of antenatal care during pregnancy through online video sessions.

By country, China holds a significant market share due to the lesser cost of fertility services and better policies and legal environment for procedures such as surrogacy. In addition, countries such as China and Thailand are also experiencing higher medical tourism for fertility services for offering them at a much lower price than the countries in other regions.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13400

Based on country, China contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same country is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Asia-Pacific fertility services market analyzed in the research include CooperSurgical, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, City Fertility, Fertility Associates Limited, Genea Limited, ESCO Life Sciences Group, Medicover Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Monash IVF Group Limited, and Virtus Health.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.