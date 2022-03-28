YADA CORPORATION CEO RAYFORD ROBERSON SAYS YADAMP3 HAS MADE GLOBAL HISTORY BY PLAYING BACKGROUND MUSIC WHILE SEARCHING

YADAMP3 MUSIC PLAYING IS THE MOST AMAZING SOUND EVER HEARD SAID ROBERSON AS HE GAVE GOD ALL THE GLORY AND PRAISE

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- YADA CORPORATION CEO RAYFORD ROBERSON SAYS YADAMP3 HAS MADE GLOBAL HISTORY BY PLAYING BACKGROUND MUSIC WHILE SEARCHINGYADAMP3 MUSIC PLAYING IS THE MOST AMAZING SOUND EVER HEARD SAID ROBERSON AS HE GAVE GOD ALL THE GLORY AND PRAISEOn March 15, 2022, 10:37pm PST, after many, many years of praying, years of thinking, and years of building wishful thoughts, many human beings has long for wanting and wishing to hear music on the search engine platform we have now produce: "HEARING MUSIC IN THE BACKGROUND WHILE SEARCHING". It was the "Most Amazing Sound Ever Heard," said YADA CEO Rayford Roberson.God blessed us with his creative ability and his great wisdom. This allowed us to accomplish this phenomenal historical and unbelievable task of being able to: "Hear Music While Searching", for your favorite topic." I feel like Thomas Edison", said Rayford CEO. Edison's light bulb invention is used in every home with electricity. Now any place that features Wi-Fi can also have the amazing ability to:" Listen to Music While Searching", the internet. Soon we plan to have an additional platform that will enable you to select and listen to your own favorite music while searching.YADAMP3 DOWNLOADS; new invention of [twelve historical] digital and standard platforms is seeking financial partnerships with music executives, movie producers, as well as such entities as, investment bankers, financial institutions, venture capitalist, angel investors, private investors, or wealthy investors to have 100% control of all YADAMP3 music venues. All bids and offers shall be given the highest review for approval asap. Our method of development, that God has shown us includes: treasures of the most luxurious, as well as, a lucrative projection of its returns from the downloads. The products nationally and globally will have an added revenue from the library, copyrights, patents, and royalties from the intellectual properties [IP] of these for these platforms.The financial partner will have 10% of YADAMP3 equity for its ownership. This wouldinclude an excellent added value, to our partner, that would promote a campaign ofmarketing for their company.Michael Jackson "THE GREATEST ENTERTAINER" known as " THE KING OF POP"!!!Media InformationRayford R. RobersonCEO/FounderYADA CORPORATION(559)369-3413Contact@YADACORP.TV

Billy Jean