Real estate board instates Daniel John as 2022/2023 Chair

I look forward to helping lead our association into what we hope is the post-COVID era. Today's market is marked by rising prices and limited supply, which makes it harder on the public.” — Daniel John

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Vancouver REALTOR® Daniel John begins his one-year term today as Chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver's (REBGV) Board of Directors.

Founded in 1919, REBGV is the professional association of the more than 14,000 Realtors and real estate brokers across Metro Vancouver. REBGV provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®.

"I look forward to helping lead our association into what we hope is the post-COVID era. The Realtors we represent strive to provide the services, tools and protections their clients need everyday to safely navigate the housing market,” said John. “Today's market is marked by rising prices and limited supply, which makes it harder on the public. I look forward to working with our members, our staff, our industry, and government to make REBGV part of the solution to help increase housing supply and develop evidenced-based rules that support people on both sides of the real estate transaction."

Daniel John has been a Realtor since 2005. He was first elected to REBGV's Board of Directors in 2018. Daniel is the Program Head of the Professional Real Estate diploma program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology and a real estate instructor at Langara College. He also holds his professional R.I. Designation from the Real Estate Institute of BC and carries the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. He's volunteered with organizations such as the Richmond School District, Steveston Community Centre, and the REBGV Blanket Drive.

We'd like to thank outgoing Chair Taylor Biggar for his leadership during the 2021/2022 term.

Supporting Daniel this year will be Chair-Elect Jennifer Quart and Vice-Chair Diana Dickey.

The 2022/2023 REBGV Board of Directors is as follows:

Daniel John, Chair — Sutton Group - Seafair Realty

Jennifer Quart, Chair-Elect — RE/MAX Westcoast

Diana Dickey, Vice-Chair — Sutton Group - Seafair Realty

Taylor Biggar, Past Chair — Oakwyn Realty

Bob Ingratta - Appointed Director

Steve Jamieson - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Matthew Lee - Macdonald Realty Ltd.

Fiona Macdonald - Appointed Director

Leslie McDonnell - RE/MAX Select Properties

Kathy McGarrigle - Appointed Director

Randy Ryalls - Royal LePage Sterling Realty

Arnold Shuchat - Sutton Group – West Coast Realty

Jason Wood - Stonehaus Realty

Sam Wyatt - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

*Editor's Note: Click here for a photo of Daniel John.

-30-

Areas covered by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver include: Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

The real estate industry is a key economic driver in British Columbia. In 2021, 43,999 homes changed ownership in the Board’s area, generating $2.98 billion in economic spin-off activity and an estimated 20,942 jobs. The total dollar value of residential sales transacted through the MLS® system in Greater Vancouver totalled $53.4 billion in 2021.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is an association representing more than 14,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The Board provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org.