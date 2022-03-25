Submit Release
Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Jennifer Hopkins

Maine DOE team member Jennifer Hopkins is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jennifer in this question and answer.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the Executive Assistant to the Child Development Services Director Roberta Lucas.

What do you like best about your job?

Roberta keeps me on my toes, every day is different which I love! I never get bored that’s for sure.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I’m not sure what lead me down this path, I guess it was just meant to be.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I enjoy spending time with my husband of 29 years, our two daughters, and their fiancés. We all go hiking, snowshoeing, skiing, kayaking and just spending time together whenever we get a chance!  I enjoy getting outside and enjoying all Maine has to offer!

