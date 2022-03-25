Submit Release
Dr Michael Turner Announces New Blog Post: How to Prevent & Treat Covid19

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Turner announces new blog post: How to Prevent and Treat Covid19. More than 400 million people have been diagnosed with Covid19 worldwide according to CDC. Dr. Michael Turner gives expert tips and guidance on how to treat and prevent covid with simple steps that everyone can and should take. To learn more visit: https://www.michaelturnermd.com/blog/how-to-prevent-and-treat-covid-19-a-guide-for-you-and-your-loved-ones 

About Michael Turner: 

Michael K. Turner, MD, offers compassionate, integrative health care services in Richland, Washington, and the Tri-Cities area. Patients receive personalized, research-based care to optimize their health and wellness, as well as resolve any ongoing problems. Dr. Turner is a board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist with more than a decade of clinical experience. Dr. Turner offers a comprehensive range of services, including Sports Medicine, Anti-Aging Medicine, Men’s Health, and testosterone therapy.

Dr. Michael Turner 
1350 N. Grant St
2nd Floor
Kennewick, WA 99336

kellykpr@yahoo.com
