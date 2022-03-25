Automotive Software Market Projected to reach $37.0 billion by 2025

This research report categorizes the automotive software market based on application, software layer, EV application, vehicle type, and region

NORTHBROOK, IL 60062, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 16.9 billion in 2020 to USD 37.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.9%. Compliance towards fuel efficiency standards, government safety mandates, and the adoption of electronics-based driving comfort & safety systems will drive the market for automotive software.

The ADAS & safety system segment is expected to be the largest application of the automotive software market

The ADAS & safety systems are meant to benefit consumers and protect them from potential hazards. It contributes toward improving the overall safety of the driver as well as passengers. It includes the application of communication technology in ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and park assist. It also includes basic safety systems such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), anti-lock braking system (ABS), tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), vehicular communication system, and electronic stability control. The industry is focusing on producing advanced software platforms for ADAS systems with a higher level of abstraction, which allows flexible integration of algorithms and sensors. Moreover, priority is on creating software with algorithms that can more accurately predict the various possibilities without any slowdown or data overload.

The operating system segment is expected to be the largest automotive software market during the forecast period

The operating system provides the platform for interaction between the software and the user. The most commonly used operating systems include Linux, Blackberry’s QNX, Microsoft, Google’s Android Auto, and Apple iOS. QNX is the most popular operating system among automobile manufacturers and users as it has the support of leading cluster UI frameworks and a variety of hardware. Linux can be customized for various applications as it is an open source operating system. Its multiprogramming and multiuser feature make it suitable for different hardware and software platforms. Hence, the market for Linux is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Android Auto and Apple iOS demand is estimated to grow in future as they provides customization, allowing system-level processing, which makes it an attractive option for end users and automobile manufacturers. Passengers and OEMs will shift their focus on Android Automotive and Apple iOS due to the flexibility, familiarity, robustness, and user-friendly UI. These are estimated to show prominent demand in near future. Operating system is the largest market as it controls the core capabilities of the vehicle while keeping passengers and driving environment safe, which makes it the most important part of the software. Asia Pacific would be the largest and fastest market by 2025 due to increasing demand for connected services, ADAS, and autonomous driving. This would increase the demand for flexible and robust operating systems to interact with software and vehicle users.

Connected services will be the fastest-growing market in the automotive software market during the forecast period

The global automotive software industry is rapidly growing, and with the gained traction of connected and autonomous vehicle technologies, the automotive embedded software has become a key area for innovation. The increasing number of advanced services provided in connected cars is attributing to the growth of automotive software for connected services. These services through cloud platforms allow drivers, carriers, shippers, fleet operators, dealers, service stations, insurance companies, and other authorities to be connected in real-time with each other.

Key Market Players

The Automotive Software Market is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players in the automotive software industry are Robert Bosch (Germany), NXP (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), BlackBerry (Canada), NVIDIA (US), Airbiquity (US), Elektrobit (US), Green Hills Software (US), and Wind River Systems (US). These companies have secure distribution networks at a global level. Also, these companies offer a wide range of software solutions for various applications. The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements.

