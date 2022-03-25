Atlantic International Capital’s expanding yachting industry cryptocurrency payment program at Palm Beach Boat Show
Atlantic International Capital’s Digital Asset Group announces expansion of yachting industry crypto payment program at 40th Palm Beach International Boat showBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIC Digital Assets Group expands its cryptocurrency payment program to create new opportunities for Yacht buyers, sellers, and brokers to use digital cryptocurrencies to transact business and access a new market segment on a global basis
Boca Raton, Florida: March 25, 2022
Atlantic International Capital’s Digital Asset Group announces it's expanding its cryptocurrency payments program by customizing solutions and offering timely KYC, the ability to transact large purchases and provide immediate liquidity all by a regulated and licensed financial institution and Bank. AIC’S Digital Asset group offers a non-fintech program that is a regulated, safe, secure and insured solution that is required when dealing with larger transactions. AIC also has the resources to assist in bringing buyers and sellers together and expand the market by adding additional liquid digital currencies to transact.
AIC Chief Executive Officer, Richard Iamunno stated “ After completing our recent agreement with @MonacoMarineManagment (M3), participating in this week's @U.S.Superyacht Summit, and as we start the @PalmbeachIntenationalboatshow we have decided that the Yachting industry is an ideal business sector to access the rapidly growing cryptocurrency luxury high-end buyers market. Through our partner bank and regulated digital asset financial institution, we offer the only non-fintech seamless crypto payment solution. When transactions are made in high value amounts a timely KYC and safe & secure transaction for both buyer and seller are key components to closing business. While non-regulated fintech platforms may be a simple solution for smaller transactions they fall short when larger purchases are required. Our goal is to mainstream and expand the use of these digital currencies when it comes to boat & yacht sales as well as charters and to remove the challenges while accessing a new larger opportunity.
About Atlantic International Capital LLC/AIC Digital Assets Group - Atlantic has a 30 year proven track record of successfully working with domestic and international companies providing advisory and capital formation services as well as while introducing digital assets to Athletes, Entertainers, College Pro Teams, and High-Net-Worth Investors. AIC offers cryptocurrency payment solutions for high-end luxury products.
Atlantic International Capital, Digital Asset Group (aicdigitalassets.com) is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and has regional offices in; New York, and Switzerland.
Current inquires may be sent to Richard Iamunno, Richardi@aicapl.com, or by calling 1-561- 961-0760
###### Safe Harbor Statement ######
Our press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation. We are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events
Richard Iamunno
Atlantic International Capital
+1 5619610760
Richardi@aicapl.com
