Novel Portrays Escape from Abuse, Rewards of Motherhood and Family

Alvagh Cronin's "The Bridge of Now" shows mother/son's heartwarming journey.DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura leaves her abusive marriage and takes her toddler son Daniel with her, but the end of her marriage marks the beginning of an incredible journey of growth and realization for both mother and son. Alvagh Cronin's "The Bridge of Now" is a moving novel that shows the twists and turns experienced by most families and how the magic that is love guides the lives of parents and their children.
Inventive and uplifting, "The Bridge of Now" is alive with memorable characters and portrays Daniel's upbringing, showing his childhood, the evolving relationship he has with both of his parents, and also how he gains wisdom from a mystical older woman named Elba, who he befriends in his early twenties. Readers will see how even later in life, Daniel's realizations and Elba's lessons continue to guide his heart as well as those of his wife Anna and their children. This shows that the influences one is exposed to throughout all life's stages, even when one is younger, can have profound influences later. Life is a process.
"I have been working as a healer helping people for many years now. I always found that wrapping a message in a story or metaphor helps people to apply it to their lives. I wanted to write a story that is about family, love, relationships- about heartache, disappointment and grief, yes but also about the human attributes of resilience, the power to overcome, allowing love to transform us and shield us in times of distress. Into the story I’ve woven little wisdoms I’ve picked up along the way and there is a guidebook at the back that I felt would be very useful for people." Cronin says. And to her readers, she tells them: "Trust in your ability to navigate your life. Be hopeful. I hope that this book gives you the sense that your life has real meaning. You matter. Your life matters. Your actions, loves, disappointments, hopes and dreams matter. Your relationships matter. Recommit to your ordinary but very extraordinary lives."
"The Bridge of Now" contains wisdom that will touch readers hearts, with insights about love, relationships as well as meditations on the passing of time and how one grows and develops over the years. Cronin also conveys visionary and metaphysical teachings within the story as well as providing the structure of the interactive guidebook at the back of the book.
About the Author
From Dublin, Ireland, Alvagh Cronin studied Languages at Trinity College in Dublin and Marketing Management at the College of Marketing and Design. She worked in the financial services sector before having her family, and after she had her three children she began her healing and spiritual journey. She is a Golden TeraMai Reiki and Seichem master, practitioner and teacher. She currently resides in Kildare, Ireland with her family.
