Motorcycle Footwear Market | 2022 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motorcycle Footwear Market Outlook -2030

Motorcycle footwear includes different varieties of footwear used while riding a motorcycle and is a part of motorcycle protective gear. Motorcycle footwear generally consists of boots and shoes of different sizes, lengths, shapes, colors, and other features. This type of footwear is derived from the riding boots used for riding horses in earlier times. The raw material used for motorcycle footwear is thick and heavy leather with other accessories to protect the rider from severe injuries. Different types of footwear are available in this category such as racing boots, touring boots, motocross boots, harness boots, and others. As the two-wheeler purchase has increased, the number of accidents per day has also increased therefore the demand and necessity of such protective gear has led to an exponential growth of the motorcycle footwear market.

Companies covered Kushitani, Alpinestars, Harley – Davidson, Komine, O’ Neal, Goldwin Motorcycle, Forma Boots, Daytona, Dainese, FRYE, Bates Footwear, Skechers, Durango Boots, Dainese, Spidi, Scoyco

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

As lockdown has been imposed in many parts of the world, the footwear industry has faced a huge drop in sales and revenue.

Production Hampered

The manufacturing units have been shut down and the shortage of raw material procurement has been faced during this situation.

Supply Chain

The distribution channels such as specialty stores have been closed down for a certain period. The customers are declining due to the lockdown scenario but key players like Harley –Davidson have come up with an online delivering platform.

Regulatory Hurdles

The motorcycle racing championships have been canceled by Dorna Sports, International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and The International Road Racing Teams Association (IRTA) has impacted a huge loss in the sales of motorcycle gear market.

Top Impacting Factors:Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Motorcycle boots and shoes have created a new trend in the footwear market. The key players are trying to incorporate fashion along with safety. As the accidents and crashes caused while riding motorbikes have been increasing day by day, Motor Accidents Authority has been providing funds and guidelines for the motorcycle protective clothing and gear to prevent the injuries and ensure safety. The innovation in the features of boots and shoes, increased awareness toward safety, surge in disposable income, government initiatives, various racing events, motorcycle rallies being organized, and celebrity endorsements contribute toward the growth of the global motorcycle footwear market. However, the high pricing of the products, government policies and regulations, uncomfortable material and structure of the boots, and limited raw material choices hinder the market growth. Whereas, investments in R&D, ensuring the safety and ease of use of the product, incorporation of new technology in footwear, and launch of apparel and other accessories present opportunities for the market growth.

The global motorcycle footwear market trends are as follows:

The flourishing brands in the market

The key players in the global motorcycle manufacturing industries are investing in motorcycle gear and clothing. The motorcycle footwear, which protects from cold, relieves from moisture, is resistant to heat, provides safety to ankle and foot, and looks fashionable is majorly required in the market. The key players have been focusing on research and development to match up with the trend in the market. Harley – Davidson, a leading motorcycle manufacturing company has launched a wide variety of motorcycle boots with features such as abrasion resistance, oil resistance outsole, and waterproof boots along with the styling. The top brands are expanding their product line by providing trending apparel and accessories along with the footwear.

Increasing market share

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading markets of motorcycle footwear and gears. The trend of motorcycle racing and championship has been prevailed here for long. The professional riders are the main target segment for this market. Several events and championships have been organized by the American Motorcyclist Association, creating an opportunity for the key players to promote their brand as well as increase the market shares.

