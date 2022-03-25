Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Overview, Strategies, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2021 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing developments in programmable LED drivers

LED lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid LED lighting product penetration and increasing awareness regarding the various benefits of LED lighting products are some of the key factors driving global LED lighting driver market revenue growth. Increased LED adoption for usage in residential buildings, commercial shops, industrial uses, and traffic lights, among other applications, is expected to boost demand for LED lighting products. Increasing use of miniaturized LED drivers and increasing building and reconstruction activities in residential and non-residential sectors globally are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising development of programmable LED drivers is expected to augment market growth going ahead.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Delta Electronics, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia S.R.L., Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Inventronics Inc., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., and Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED lighting driver market on the basis of integrated circuit, dimming method, type, end use, and region:

Integrated Circuit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

DC/DC ICs

RGB ICs

Linear Regulator ICs

Others

Dimming Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Dimmable

DALI

Traic

1-10V

Trailing-edge

Non-dimmable (Standard)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Smart

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Indoor Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Office Lighting

Indoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Street Lights

Tunnel Lighting

Highway Lighting

City Lighting

Outdoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

