Medical Smart Textiles Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for wearable devices are major factors driving growth of the medical smart textiles market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global medical smart textile market- Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Medical Smart Textiles market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Medical Smart Textiles market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Medical Smart Textiles industry entails useful insights into the estimated Medical Smart Textiles market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Medical Smart Textiles Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Medical Smart Textiles market.

Medical Smart Textiles Market Size – USD 352.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market Trends – Rise in healthcare burden.Rising incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for wearable devices are major factors driving growth of the medical smart textiles market.

Hospital and clinic segment accounted for higher revenue in 2019, as use of medical smart textiles during surgery and for remote monitoring of patients in hospitals is relatively high.

North America accounted for a larger revenue share in the global medical smart textiles market in 2019. High revenue growth of the market in the region can be attributed to extensive use of advanced medical technologies and rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in the healthcare sector in countries in the region.

Key market players include AiQ Smart Clothing Inc., Schoeller Textiles AG, Carre Technologies Inc., Vista Medical Ltd., Sensoria Inc., Siren, Camira Fabrics, Gentherm, Pireta, and 3TEKS.

The Global Medical Smart Textiles Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to footing in the gain a robust market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global medical smart textiles market based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Textile Sensors

Wearable Technology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Surgery

Bio-monitoring

Therapy and Wellness

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Academic and Research Center

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Medical Smart Textiles market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Medical Smart Textiles market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

