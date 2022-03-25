Ambulatory EHR Market Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

The global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Ambulatory EHR market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Ambulatory EHR market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Ambulatory EHR industry entails useful insights into the estimated Ambulatory EHR market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Ambulatory EHR Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Ambulatory EHR market.

Ambulatory EHR Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records.Increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives to implement EHR solutions in healthcare facilities are driving the ambulatory EHR market.

Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Ambulatory EHR market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

In October 2019, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. signed an arrangement with Northwell Health to develop the next-generation EHR systems. In order to effectively implement patient-facing tool, an artificial intelligence-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based EHR would be built and validated with inputs from Northwell professionals, information technology specialists, and administration.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The cloud-based ambulatory EHR solution offers advantages such as seamless installation, cost-effective deployment, reduction in IT requirements, comprehensive cooperation between healthcare professionals and patients, and excessive interoperability. This is anticipated to boost the segment in the near future.

Due to the ability of large practices to address quality issues of electronic health records, the large practice segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing capital spending is another driver of the segment.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Ambulatory EHR market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Ambulatory EHR industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Ambulatory EHR market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Ambulatory EHR industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources



Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends



Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape



Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Ambulatory EHR market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Ambulatory EHR market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-ehr-market

