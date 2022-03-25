Drug Screening Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027
Emergen Research
The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global drug screening market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Drug Screening market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Drug Screening market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Drug Screening industry entails useful insights into the estimated Drug Screening market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.
Drug Screening Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening.Rise in the number of drug abuse incidences and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to drive the drug screening market during the forecast period
Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/442
Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Drug Screening business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Drug Screening market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.
Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics
In May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel to detect the use of nicotine, marijuana, and Cannabidiol (CBD). This test helps businesses and schools detect the presence of any drugs ingested by any means. It is specifically designed to combat the e-cigarette trend among youngsters.
Breathalyzers are used to estimate the content of alcohol from the breath. The product witnesses high demand as it is easy to acquire, it gives accurate results, and the test can be conducted from anywhere.
Breath samples have also been observed to offer various advantages for drug screening, as they are less intrusive, less invasive, and less time-consuming as compared to urine or blood samples
Regional Analysis of the Drug Screening Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/442
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Schools Colleges
Competitive Terrain:
The Drug Screening Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Drug Screening market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Drug Screening industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Drug Screening market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Drug Screening industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-screening-market
Related Reports:
Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market
Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market
Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market
Veterinary Vaccines Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market
Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn