Drug Screening Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research

The global drug screening market is estimated to reach value of USD 13.56 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global drug screening market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Drug Screening market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Drug Screening market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the Drug Screening industry entails useful insights into the estimated Drug Screening market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks.

Drug Screening Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.1%, Market Trend – Increased government funding for drug screening.Rise in the number of drug abuse incidences and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to drive the drug screening market during the forecast period

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/442

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Drug Screening business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Drug Screening market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Key market participants include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Drägerwerk, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Alfa Scientific Designs, Omega Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Siemens Healthineers, Premier Biotech, and Psychemedics

In May 2020, Psychemedics Corporation launched a vaping panel to detect the use of nicotine, marijuana, and Cannabidiol (CBD). This test helps businesses and schools detect the presence of any drugs ingested by any means. It is specifically designed to combat the e-cigarette trend among youngsters.

Breathalyzers are used to estimate the content of alcohol from the breath. The product witnesses high demand as it is easy to acquire, it gives accurate results, and the test can be conducted from anywhere.

Breath samples have also been observed to offer various advantages for drug screening, as they are less intrusive, less invasive, and less time-consuming as compared to urine or blood samples

Regional Analysis of the Drug Screening Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Drug Screening Products

Analytical Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

Chromatography Instruments

Breathalyzers

Fuel-cell Breathalyzers

Semiconductor Breathalyzers

Other Breathalyzers

Rapid Testing Devices

Urine Testing Devices

Drug Testing Cups

Dip Cards

Drug Testing Cassettes

Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables

Assay Kits

Sample Collection Tubes

Calibrators Controls

Other Consumables

Drug Screening Services

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/442

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Urine Samples

Hair Samples

Breath Samples

Oral Fluid Samples

Other Samples

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Workplaces

Criminal Justice Systems Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Testing Laboratories

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Pain Management Centers

Individual Users

Schools Colleges

Competitive Terrain:

The Drug Screening Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Drug Screening market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Drug Screening industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Drug Screening market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Drug Screening industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drug-screening-market

Related Reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Veterinary Vaccines Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs