Construction Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2018 – 2028

Market Size – USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends –Technological advancements for completing projects efficiently

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global construction market size reached USD 12,639.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization with increasing global population is expected to continue to drive construction market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing population in Asia Pacific in countries such as India and China among others and rising need for residential and commercial infrastructure and projects. Growing demand for more environment-friendly homes with a lower carbon footprint along with open green spaces is expected to augment growth of the global construction market going forward.

Industry experts conducting the study further estimate the potential of the construction industry. Such information is important for firms looking to launch an innovative service or product on the market. Industry experts have measured the total volume of the given market. Researchers have calculated the industry in terms of sales by the competitors and end-user – customers. Data on the entire size of the construction market for a particular product or a service for the forecast period, 2018 to 2028 covered in the report makes it valuable. This information reveals the upper limit of the construction industry for a specific product or service.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bauer Group Ltd., China Communications Construction Group Ltd., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, Actividades de Construcción Y Servicios SA, Bechtel Corporation, and Samsung C&T Corporation.

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Construction market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

Land planning and development segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for optimal utilization of available resources along with need to contemplate future condition of the property are expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

In terms of revenue share, the residential segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for residential projects with young working demography aspiring to purchase or rent homes on their own.

Increasing demand for large commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects due to rapidly growing economies is expected to foster revenue growth of the material handling machinery segment. Growing automation of material handling machinery with an aim to control these remotely is a key factor expected to augment revenue growth of the material handling machinery segment in construction market during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing population as well as robust presence of major players in Asia Pacific is expected to drive growth of the construction market in the region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the construction market on the basis of type, building, construction machinery, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Construction

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Specialty Trade Contractors

Land Planning and Development

Building Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

Construction Machinery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Earth Moving Machinery

Material Handling Machinery

Concrete & Road Construction Machinery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Housing

Healthcare

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial

Educational

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Construction market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Construction market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Construction market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Construction Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

