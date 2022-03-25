President hails work of VFF Central Committee

VIETNAM, March 25 -

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc meets delegates at the event. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc praised the coordination between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee with the President’s Office in supporting the State leader’s activities in 2021 during a conference in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of the VFF in national unity and enhancing social consensus, President Phúc last year said the group showed dynamic performance in encouraging people to fight COVID-19 and call for joint efforts to protect the community.

VFF raised over VNĐ21.8 trillion (US$953.15 million) for COVID-19 prevention and control activities in 2021, he noted.

The State leader and the VFF Central Committee have worked closely together to encourage people to engage in patriotism campaigns launched by the Party, State and the VFF, contributing to strengthening national unity, completing socio-economic tasks, ensuring defence-security and enhancing international relations.

The President and the VFF Central Committee have coordinated on a strategy on building a rule-of-law socialist State and the appointment and dismissal of judicial officials and amnesty activities, he said.

As the deputy heads of the National Election Council, the President of the VFF Central Committee and the Vice State President worked closely together to supervise the election activities during the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure, he added.

For 2022, he proposed that the VFF Central Committee continue to popularise the directions from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the VFF conference in August 2021, with five significant tasks.

He said the VFF should continue working to inspire people’s patriotism and national pride, raising public awareness, especially among youngsters, of the responsibility to build and safeguard the nation.

He also hoped for more robust engagement of the VFF Central Committee in criticising the Party’s policies and State’s laws, building the political system, fighting corruption, promoting democracy, developing a learning society, encouraging innovation and building a digital society.

He suggested the Government, National Assembly and administrations pay more attention to responding to the VFF’s proposals and opinions. — VNS