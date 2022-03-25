Việt Nam wants to contribute more to UN’s common agenda: Ambassador

VIETNAM, March 25 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK – Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has said that Vietnam wants to participate more deeply in implementing proposals in the “Common Agenda” report of the UN.

During a working session with Volker Turk, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Giang said that Việt Nam wants to contribute further to the common efforts of the international community.

Turk, who is in charge of advancing many key proposals outlined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the report, said he appreciated the support of Việt Nam and expressed his hope that the Southeast Asian nation will continue contributing to the implementation of this process.

According to Turk, in the current world context, many proposals in the report will garner international support in handling global issues and promote multilateralism for the long-term benefit of future generations.

The proposals in the report are closely linked and are intended to support the implementation of the sustainable development goals.

Giang spoke highly of the efforts and leadership of the UN Secretary-General and Turk personally in building the report, as well as in discussing the process with countries.

He stressed that to jointly solve global issues countries need to promote multilateralism, adding that proposals of the UN Secretary-General in the report can help realise important common plans of the international community.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat and the Under-Secretary-General also discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccine distribution, education and food security. VNS