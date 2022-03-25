Employment survey for December 2021-February 2022

MACAU, March 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that both the general unemployment rate (3.3%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (4.3%) for December 2021-February 2022 increased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous period (November 2021-January 2022). Meanwhile, the underemployment rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 2.9%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 386,300 and the labour force participation rate was 69.3%. Total employment was 373,600 and the number of employed residents totalled 281,000, down by 5,400 and 3,500 respectively from the previous period. Analysed by industry, employment in the Construction sector decreased while that in Wholesale & Retail Trade increased.

Number of the unemployed increased by 400 from the previous period to 12,800. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job decreased by 2.3 percentage points to 7.4% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed fell by 1,500 from the previous period to 11,100, with a notable drop in the number of those engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities.

In comparison with December 2020-February 2021, the unemployment rate rose by 0.4 percentage points, while the underemployment rate and the labour force participation rate dropped by 1.6 and 0.9 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 86,600 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 472,900, a decrease of 5,100 from the previous period.