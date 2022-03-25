Beware of fraudulent calls purportedly from Mainland China’s Police, Public Prosecutions Office or the Court

MACAU, March 25 - Members of the public informed the Judiciary Police regarding suspected fraudulent calls from an alleged customer service staff of a mobile phone messaging software, who spoke in Putonghua, claiming that their mobile phone account was involved in spreading fake information about the pandemic and the call was transferred to an alleged staff of Mainland China’s Police. The staff told them that their bank account would be frozen as they were involved in a financial crime. They were also told that the prosecutor had issued an arrest warrant and they were required to transfer their money to a designated "security account" in order to be granted bail pending trial. Call recipients immediately hung up on the caller on suspicion of the call’s fraudulent nature and reported the incident to the Judiciary Police.

In light with the modus operandi of the fake-government-department scams and the ever-changing con tricks, the Judiciary Police remind the public to remain vigilant against identity theft and fraud. Judicial authorities and police departments will never investigate a case on the phone, and there is also no such thing as a "security account". If you receive such phone call, hang up immediately.

Preventive measures: