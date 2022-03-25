Aimondo: Online and Teleshopping 2.0 in the Apparel and Textile Industry Grows by a Third
The turnover of mail-order and online trade of the the apparel and textile industry increased to about 33 per cent in 2021.
Aimndo AG (IKR:Aimondo PS N)DUESSELDORF, GERMANY, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2021 was a signal year for the progressive redistribution of turnover in the retail sector. Projections by the German trade association "Textil Schuhe Lederwaren (BTE)" show that total retail sales for clothing as well as house and home textiles rose last year in Germany by around five percent or three billion euros to around 64 billion euros. At the same time, the sales of almost all stationary forms of distribution fell again after the already high slump in the previous year by almost a quarter. However, the growth in online retailing more than compensated for this.
The turnover of the stationary textile trade fell last year by about five percent to around 29 billion euros. According to BTE estimates, textile and clothing sales of department stores, food discounters and other stationary shops without a textile focus fell to around 14 billion euros.
In contrast, the turnover of mail-order and online trade increased by almost a quarter to around 21 billion euros in Germany alone. Its market share rose to about 33 per cent in 2021.
In addition to the pandemic-related restriction of shopping in the high street, the clear comparative and convenience advantage on the internet is responsible for the high growth of web shops. These can also increase their competitiveness and attractiveness at the push of a button - by sharpening their offers with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).
Aimondo, a German re-pricing provider with just this kind of Artificial Intelligence, compares more than 100,000 different textiles online in Germany alone every day. On average, each article is offered online by more than 35 retailers. Not only identical, but also similar offers are recorded.
With this information advantage, Aimondo's shop customers can react directly to the market and even create the most attractive offer several times a day. On the one hand, this pleases the customer who buys cheaply. On the other hand, the competitive advantage ensures that manufacturers and retailers can immediately adjust sales and trade margins in a measurable way. Turnover optimization at the touch of a button by setting parameters - the mathematician wins hands down over the commercial gut feeling. Also in the textile business.
With Teleshopping 2.0, i.e. live shopping on the internet, a new game changer appears in addition to the statically illustrated web shop. And one that - in contrast to the conventional TV shop channel - can be completely interlinked with the web shop without media discontinuity.
This works. In China, live shopping is already turning over about 300 billion US dollars a year. Just imagine: in October 2021, the influencer Austin Li was able to sell goods worth the equivalent of 1.7 billion dollars in a single live broadcast lasting twelve hours.
German retailers like Douglas, Tchibo or Media Markt, DIY stores or even discounters like Lidl are still a long way from these dimensions. And also from consistently designing the various "touch points" as an interlocking synergy chain.
Aimondo offers companies that want to network sales channels and trends with each other the necessary success-oriented business intelligence to play on all retail channels in such a way that the competition is left behind.
Investors and shareholders of Aimondo rely on the fact that Aimondo business customers are advised and served in a trend-oriented manner. After all, the international approach of the Düsseldorf programmers, whose employer is now owned by the Swiss Aimondo AG, forms a basis for success in the market. Shortly, probably also in the share price development after the listing on the stock exchange.
Manfred Peters
TTIP Ltd.
+49 211 38736433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn