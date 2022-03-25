Men’s Personal Care Market To Reach US$ 75 Mn By 2022-2032 | Demand To Grow By 9.6% CAGR Through 2032: Fact.MR Analysis
Men’s Personal Care Market Analysis by Product (Personal Grooming, Skin Care, Hair Care), by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights: Men’s Personal Care Market
The Global Men’s Personal Care Market size was valued at US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is projected to reach US$ 75 Mn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. Men's personal care Market include a wide range of items aimed at improving personal hygiene and enhancing their personalities. Perfumes, deodorants, hair gel, mouthwashes, hair conditioners, and facial cosmetics are just a few of the things used by men to look and feel well.
Personal care products have gained in popularity among young people in recent years, despite being popular with consumers of all ages. Due to an increase in disposable income, an increase in the trend of online shopping, and the development of organised retail, men's personal care goods are in high demand in the worldwide men's personal care industry.
The key element driving the rise of the men's personal care market is an increase in men's worries about their health, body image, self-grooming, and hygiene. The industry is also predicted to develop as people become more conscious of the necessity of total personal care routines, as well as emerging fashion trends and social media's influence.
Furthermore, corporations have been focusing on the men's personal care sector in order to profit from men's personal care spending. Major firms such as P&G and Reckitt Benckiser have expanded their product ranges to fulfil the demands of the men's personal care sector. For example, Veet, a Reckitt Benckiser-owned women's brand, expanded its product portfolio to male grooming items in November 2019 with the launch of a hair removal cream for men and announced intentions to launch additional men's personal care products in the coming days.
This study on the men's personal care market includes information on recent changes, trade restrictions, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, and the influence of domestic and localised market participants. This report also examines market opportunities in terms of new revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations.
Competitive Landscape
• In December 2021, Beiersdorf AG acquired Chantecaille Inc’ skin care business. With this acquisition, the company is focusing on widening its presence in North American and Asian markets.
• In January 2022, L'Oréal and Verily announced first of its kind strategic partnership to advance precision skin health. The company is focusing on exploring and developing AI algorithms and dermatology for skincare.
Men's Personal Care Market- Scope of Report
A recent study by Fact.MR on the men’s personal care market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering men’s personal care.
The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the men’s personal care market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.
A list of prominent companies operating in the men’s personal care market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
Men's Personal Care Market Report Highlights
• In 2021, North America dominated the market, accounting for the majority of sales. The market is expected to benefit from expanding consumption of skincare and cosmetic goods as a result of a growing number of new product launches and rising concerns about skin health, the detrimental effects of UV rays, and skin problems.
• From 2022 to 2030, the personal grooming category is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 11.0 percent. Product innovations such as beard wax, hair scents, shaving kits, and other grooming goods are expected to drive category growth. For example, Procter and Gamble launched a new male grooming brand called King C Gillette, which is made using sustainable processes.
• During the projected period, the e-commerce segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate. The emergence of mobile shopping apps, as well as the availability of safe and convenient payment channels, are all contributing to the expansion of the online retail business.
Key Companies & Market Share Insights
Both international and domestic players participate in the market. To improve their portfolio offering in the industry, key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product releases in retails about natural products.
• In March 2021, Gillette, a Procter & Gamble brand, introduced the first razor, Gillette SkinGuard Sensitive, to the premium GilletteLabs Heated Razor series, created specifically for men with sensitive skin.
• In March 2021, Lumin, a men's skincare company, released the UV-defense moisturising balm, a skin moisturiser with SPF protection that is both sustainable and devoid of harmful chemicals.
• Vedix, an Indian personalised ayurvedic beauty brand, announced its entry into the men's skincare industry in October 2021, with a male grooming collection of products including face cleanser, moisturiser, and sleep cream.
Key Segments Covered in the Men's Personal Care Industry Report
• By Product
o Personal Grooming
Shaving Cream &Gel
After Shave Lotion
Others
o Skin Care
Face Care
Body Care
o Hair Care
Shampoo
Conditioners
Others
• By Distribution Channel
o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
o E-commerce
o Pharmacy & Drugstores
o Others
