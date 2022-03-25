Submit Release
Migration: Morocco Hosts First Ministerial Meeting of Champion Countries for Implementation of Marrakech Pact

MOROCCO, March 25 - The Kingdom of Morocco is hosting, this Friday, the first ministerial meeting of the champion countries for the implementation of the Marrakech Pact on Migration.

Adopted in 2018, this Global Compact is the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement prepared under the auspices of the United Nations, covering all dimensions of international migration in a comprehensive and holistic manner.

The ministerial meeting will see the participation of leading countries, in different continents, in the implementation of the Global Compact on Migration, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Network on Migration, Morocco's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, said in statement released on Thursday.

This ministerial meeting, which is intended as a platform for exchange, consultation and dialogue on the progress, challenges and opportunities faced by States, will highlight the commitment of champion countries for the promotion and implementation of the Pact.

This meeting is an acknowledgement of the leadership of the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of migration at the global and continental levels in line with the Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Leader of the African Union on migration issues, Who has given rise to numerous initiatives such as the African Agenda on Migration; a roadmap for migration management in Africa, and the African Migration Observatory, inaugurated in 2020 in Rabat.

The ministerial meeting will culminate in the Rabat Declaration, establishing recommendations by the champion countries, in anticipation of the holding of the First International Migration Review Forum (IMRF), scheduled to take place in New York from May 17 to 20, 2022, the statement concluded.

MAP 24 March 2022

Migration: Morocco Hosts First Ministerial Meeting of Champion Countries for Implementation of Marrakech Pact

