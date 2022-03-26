Software-Over-The-Air Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

Key players actively involved in the market are Harman International, Movimento, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Wind River, Autonet Mobile, Hitachi Automotive Systems Limited, Advanced Telematics Systems GmbH, Zeeis Technologies, Gemalto NV, and Aricent Inc., among others.

Technology is rapidly changing and companies and consumers across the globe are rapidly adopting advanced technologies to stay abreast of the competition. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation, Internet of Things, and machine learning have further revolutionized several industries worldwide by enabling data transmission and operations in accuracy and real-time efficiency. AI in combination with machine learning, deep learning, and neural networks is a powerful combination for businesses and solution providers. Rapid advancements in technologies such as the advent of blockchain and digital twin are further contributing to the revenue growth of the ICT industry and are expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of high-speed internet connection across the globe, convergence of innovative hardware and smarter software, and advancements in mobile applications are some other factors contributing to revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Bug Fixing

• Adding/Removing Apps

• Improving User Interface

• Providing New Features

• Others

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Cellular

• Wi-Fi

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

• Telecom

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

