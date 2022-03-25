1eco Limited Announces Partnership with Mobile Healthcare Platform 'Goodoc'

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1eco World, a Connect-to-Earn (C2E) blockchain metaverse platform, establishes a strategic partnership with 'Goodoc' to expand healthcare services.



1eco Limited (CEO: Ryan Keum), operator of a C2E blockchain metaverse platform '1eco World', announced that 1eco Limited has partnered with the Korean mobile healthcare platform 'Goodoc' to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem.

1eco World is a blockchain metaverse platform that provides rewards to users as much as it contributes to solving problems in real-world society. The partnership with Goodoc is an integral part of the foundation for 1eco World's entry into the global market. By expanding the ecosystem of connected Healthcare Centers provided by 1eco's virtual world, the strategic partnership will solve inherent problems within the healthcare industry.

Goodoc is the top mobile healthcare platform company in Korea, with more than 10 million cumulative downloads and 1.5 million monthly active users (MAUs). In addition, it has been reported that the average number of daily users this past month has exceeded 160,000 due to the recent launch of their remote, non-face-to-face in-app treatment service.

An official from 1eco Limited stated, "Users can submit basic health information and data on local hospitals and pharmacies to 1eco World's Healthcare Center so that actual hospitals and doctors can provide smooth and thorough telemedicine services to 1eco World users in the future."

Media Contact

Brand: 1eco Limited

Contact: Bruno

E-Mail: contact@1eco.io

Telephone: +1-784-485-6124

Website: https://www.1eco.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/one_ecoGlobal

SOURCE: 1eco Limited