Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,393 in the last 365 days.

1eco Limited Announces Partnership with Mobile Healthcare Platform 'Goodoc'

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1eco World, a Connect-to-Earn (C2E) blockchain metaverse platform, establishes a strategic partnership with 'Goodoc' to expand healthcare services.

1eco Limited (CEO: Ryan Keum), operator of a C2E blockchain metaverse platform '1eco World', announced that 1eco Limited has partnered with the Korean mobile healthcare platform 'Goodoc' to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem.

1eco World is a blockchain metaverse platform that provides rewards to users as much as it contributes to solving problems in real-world society. The partnership with Goodoc is an integral part of the foundation for 1eco World's entry into the global market. By expanding the ecosystem of connected Healthcare Centers provided by 1eco's virtual world, the strategic partnership will solve inherent problems within the healthcare industry.

Goodoc is the top mobile healthcare platform company in Korea, with more than 10 million cumulative downloads and 1.5 million monthly active users (MAUs). In addition, it has been reported that the average number of daily users this past month has exceeded 160,000 due to the recent launch of their remote, non-face-to-face in-app treatment service.

An official from 1eco Limited stated, "Users can submit basic health information and data on local hospitals and pharmacies to 1eco World's Healthcare Center so that actual hospitals and doctors can provide smooth and thorough telemedicine services to 1eco World users in the future."

Media Contact

Brand: 1eco Limited

Contact: Bruno

E-Mail: contact@1eco.io

Telephone: +1-784-485-6124

Website: https://www.1eco.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/one_ecoGlobal

SOURCE: 1eco Limited


You just read:

1eco Limited Announces Partnership with Mobile Healthcare Platform 'Goodoc'

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.