Head of Government Receives UNESCO DG

MOROCCO, March 25 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch received, Thursday in Rabat, the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, who is on a working visit to Morocco on the occasion of the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the listing of the city of Rabat as a world heritage site.

This meeting was an opportunity to discuss the importance of the partnership and cooperation between Morocco and UNESCO and ways to further strengthen them, said a statement from the Department of the Head of Government.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to review the efforts made by Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to preserve heritage and heritage sites, the same source added.

In this regard, Akhannouch expressed the Kingdom's support for the efforts of this UN organization to strengthen the foundations of security, peace and coexistence among people, the statement said, noting that education, culture and heritage, which are the areas of interest to UNESCO, are at the forefront of the government priorities.

For her part, Azoulay expressed thanks and appreciation for the support that UNESCO enjoys in Morocco while pledging to work together with the Kingdom on many programs in which Morocco has an interest.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, and the Director of the UNESCO Maghreb Office, Karim Hendili.

UNESCO established its multi-country office in Rabat in 1991 to cover the five Maghreb countries.

MAP 24 March 2022