Germany Backs Morocco's Reforms over the Past Two Decades - Joint Statement

MOROCCO, March 25 - Germany supports the reforms undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco over the past two decades, which have led to significant political, economic and social progress under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, according to a Joint statement issued on Thursday following video talks between Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Svenja Schulze.

This meeting, the first between the two ministers, has enshrined the shared interest to further intensify bilateral development cooperation in a spirit of global partnership and mutual respect, the document added.

Germany and Morocco are bound by long-standing development cooperation, marked by trust in the areas of economic development and employment, sustainable development, climate, renewable energy and water, according to the same source.

The two ministers praised the great potential of bilateral relations, reaffirming their shared resolve to give them an additional impetus to meet the challenges and requirements of the post-Covid recovery.

Regarding development cooperation, the two parties agreed, among other things, to resume the impetus of Morocco's New Development Model (NMD), while promoting post-Covid-19 economic recovery. Both ministers welcomed the fact that German development cooperation aims to support, even more than before, the transition to renewable energy in Morocco.

They also praised the great potential of development cooperation between Morocco and Germany in the perspective of cooperation in sectors of the future, such as the development of a green hydrogen economy, reaffirming the shared interest to intensify cooperation in this area in particular. To this end, bilateral development cooperation will use all instruments and accesses involving all stakeholders.

The German development cooperation also contributes to strengthening the strategic, multidimensional and privileged relationship between the European Union and Morocco.

In the coming weeks, the aim will be to develop a common vision of priorities and appropriate opportunities for the implementation of development cooperation in the coming years, with a view to deepening dialogue and cooperation and contributing to a joint effort to master future regional and global challenges, the Joint Statement concluded.

MAP 24 March 2022

